Boris Johnson attempts to clear up mystery over number of children

Boris Johnson has finally appeared to clear up the mystery over how many children he has, telling a US TV show he has six and is a hands-on father.

Questions have swirled over whether the prime minister has a seventh child, since a 2013 court ruling mentioned another pregnancy resulting from an affair.

But until today, Mr Johnson has steered well clear of making a definitive statement on the issue, insisting that he will not discuss his family live in public.

Appearing on NBC’s Today show in the US, he was asked directly by interviewer Savannah Guthrie: “You have six kids?” He replied: “Yes.”

Mr Johnson - who is expecting his second child with third wife Carrie later this year - said he loved being a father and did not shy away from nappy-changing duties.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, I will tell you that much, but I love it, absolutely love it.

“I change a lot of nappies.”