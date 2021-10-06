When is Boris Johnson’s speech at the Conservative party conference?

Boris Johnson is to speak today at the Conservative party conference taking place in Manchester this week.

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, delivered his first in-person speech on Monday morning and Communities Secretary, Micheal Gove, also spoke at this conference this morning but all focus will be on the Prime Minister when he takes the stage today.

When is Mr. Johnson’s speech?

The official Conservative party agenda says that the Prime Minister will talk on Wednesday 6 at 11.30am.

Where can I watch?

We will be streaming the speech live on Independent TV.

What will Mr Johnson speak about?

The PM is expected to focus on a “change of direction” and “levelling up” of his party’s outlook, under their slogan - “build back better”.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Johnson said: “Build back better means we want things to change and improve as we recover.

He spoke of the tackling the country’s long term challenges and people’s priories, such as “on social care, on supporting jobs, on climate change, tackling crime and levelling up.”

He added that Tory ministers are “getting on with the job, with a strong and united team - making the tough decisions, focused on what really matters to people.”

The PM is also expected to address the current fuel crisis, shortages of HGV drivers and the potential of empty shop shelves.

Mr Johnson’s speech coincides with the cut of Universal Credit today by £20 a week, and comes in the weeks following a significant cabinet reshuffle.