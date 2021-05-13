Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser ready to quit if advice ignored

Boris Johnson’s new ethics adviser has said he is ready to follow his predecessor in taking the “nuclear option” of resigning if the prime minister ignores his recommendations.

Christopher Geidt said he intends by the end of this month to publish his advice to Mr Johnson on the controversial refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

The row over the flat is the biggest issue facing the Queen’s former private secretary following his appointment as independent adviser on ministerial interests on 28 April.

He revealed that he was not approached to take up the post until late March, after the post lay vacant for five months following the resignation of predecessor Sir Alex Allan after his bullying finding against Priti Patel was overruled by Johnson.

Lord Geidt told the House of Commons Public Administration Committee that he will advise Mr Johnson on what declaration of interest, if any, he should make in relation to renovations to the No 11 apartment he shares with fiancee Carrie Symonds. The bill for at least part of the work, reported to have cost as much as £200,000, is thought initially to have been covered by the Conservative Party or a wealthy donor before the PM paid for it himself.

Any declaration will be included in the delayed ministerial register of interests, which was due to be released in December but is now intended to appear by the end of May, said Lord Geidt.

He told the committee: “I am absolutely determined to ensure that a full list is published as quickly as possible. I’m determined that it should be published by the end of this month. I wish to propose that all cabinet ministers’ interests should be properly re-submitted.

“Of course, the publication of the list of interests will include the prime minister and of course, as part of my appointment, I’ve been asked to make inquiry of the facts and circumstances of the refurbishment of the flat at Downing Street, and to advise the prime minister on his declaration of interest.

“By the time we get to the end of the month, we will have that declaration and alongside that … I will publish in a timely fashion - in other words, simultaneously - a report that gives the necessary context to the declaration of all ministers’ interests.”