Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sign The Independent’s petition calling on Rishi Sunak to block Boris Johnson giving father a knighthood

We believe Boris Johnson’s attempt to give his father a knighthood is an abuse of a system that is supposed to recognise outstanding contributions to society and public life

The Independent
Tuesday 07 March 2023 13:31
Comments
<p><em>The Independent</em> has launched a petition calling on Rishi Sunak to block Boris Johnson’s plan to give an honour to his father</p>

The Independent has launched a petition calling on Rishi Sunak to block Boris Johnson’s plan to give an honour to his father

(Getty )

The Independent has launched a petition calling on Rishi Sunak to block Boris Johnson’s plan to give an honour to his father.

In his resignation honours’ list, the former prime minister has put his father, Stanley, forward for an award.

Sign our petition here

The Independent believes this is an abuse of the system that is supposed to recognise outstanding contributions to society and public life. It is not designed for blatant nepotism.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has called it a “ridiculous” and “corrosive” move, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned it as “absolutely outrageous”.

Recommended

“The idea that Boris Johnson is nominating his dad for a knighthood, you only need to say it to realise just how ridiculous it is,” said Sir Keir.

Mr Johnson has already handed his brother, Jo, a life peerage as Baron Johnson of Marylebone after he stepped down as an MP. To try it again with his father is a step too far, The Independent believes.

Sign our petition here

The current prime minister, Rishi Sunak has the power to block any honour.

We believe he must act now to stop this latest attempt by Mr Johnson to hand an honour to his father.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in