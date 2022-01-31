Boris Johnson set to receive Sue Gray report on partygate today

Boris Johnson received a heavily-redacted version of top civil servant Sue Gray’s report into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street on Monday.

The senior civil servant has now handed over her long-awaited report to No 10 after working to significantly pare it back following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister.”

The prime minister has promised to come before parliament to make a statement on Ms Gray’s report soon after he receives it from the Cabinet Office – but it is not yet clear if he will appear in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

The prime minister insisted that he “stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing over social gatherings to Conservative MPs.

Ms Gray’s report was thrown into disarray when Scotland Yard last week requested that she makes only “minimal reference” to the events that officers are investigating.

Asked about fears the inquiry will be a “whitewash” because of the changes, Mr Johnson said: “You are going to have to wait and see both what Sue says and of course what the Met says.”

The prime minister was also questioned about reportedly telling MPs privately he thinks he has done nothing wrong.

“You’re going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations, but of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he said during a visit to a freeport in Tilbury, Essex.

Questions have been looming over the future of the PM’s premiership as he awaits the findings of both the Whitehall and police inquiries into claims of lockdown-busting gatherings.

Downing Street came under fire over the partygate scandal again as a senior official who worked in No 10 during the pandemic lashed out at government officials.

Nikki da Costa, who was formerly Mr Johnson’s director of legislative affairs, told The Times that No 10 seemed to have “failed as a collective” to “live by the spirit and the letter of the rules" it was setting.

Meanwhile, Dominic Cummings called his campaign to topple Mr Johnson “an unpleasant but necessary job” like “fixing the drains”, calling him “a complete ****wit”.

The former No 10 adviser told New York magazine that Mr Johnson is obsessed with monuments in his memory “like the Roman emperors” – as he described how it is his “duty” to get rid of him.

However, rebel Tories pushing for the PM’s removal fear that the last-minute police intervention will take the sting out of Ms Gray’s findings and persuade wavering MPs to hold back from submitting letters demanding a vote on his future.

One strong opponent of Mr Johnson’s leadership told The Independent: “If it doesn’t come out in full, I think some will put letters in, but others will say, ‘Let’s kick the can down the road and wait for the police’.”