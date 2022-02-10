Tory minister goes on bizarre rant about ‘democracy’ when asked if Boris Johnson will face consequences if he broke law

Attorney general Suella Braverman declined to directly answer whether the PM was above the law

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 10 February 2022 14:06
Comments
Tory minister replies on whether Boris Johnson will face consequences for breaking law

A Conservative minister has launched into a bizarre rant about "honouring democracy" after she was asked whether Boris Johnson would face consequences for allegedly breaking the law during lockdown.

Suella Braverman was fielding questions from MPs in the House of Commons when she was asked by Labour member Rupa Huq whether "anyone who is found to have breached lockdown regulations, whatever their rank" would face "the same consequences as Joe Public did".

Ms Huq noted that the government had had "a fair few brushes with the rule of law" including the police investigation opened into conduct at Downing Street and whether rules had been broken.

In response, Ms Braverman, who as the attorney general is the government's top legal chief, said: "The Prime Minister has made his position clear. I'm not going to add any more in light of the live police investigation.

"But she mentioned the rule of law and I would just say that fundamental to the rule of law is also democracy: and I'm very proud to be supporting this prime minister, a prime minister who's honoured democracy by delivering Brexit.

Recommended

Labour MP Rupa Huq appeared unsatisfied by the minister’s answer

(UK Parliament)

"A prime minister who is now leading not just the UK but the world in beating Covid. Mr Speaker, had the party opposite been in charge, they would have cancelled Brexit not delivered it, we would have been in more lockdown, not less. Mr Speaker on the big calls Labour gets it wrong.

After the exchange Ms Huq told The Independent that the reply she got from the minister "in no way resembled the question".

"It was almost as if on autopilot ranting about getting Brexit done," she added.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The Metropolitan police is currently investigating the prime minister's appearance at six rule breaking events, which could lead to him and other staff being issued with summary £10,000 fines.

Recommended

The bashes were among 12 wider being looked at by the police, including a BYOB drinks do in the Downing Street garden, a party in his No 11 flat and a birthday celebration in the Cabinet room supposedly featuring a cake.

But it is not clear whether the PM will be sanctioned and what level of detail will be released about what went on at No 10 when the public were locked down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in