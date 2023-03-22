Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 22 March, before Boris Johnson prepares to answer questions on the Partygate scandal by the Commons Privileges Committee.

The former prime minister will give evidence as to whether he knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.

On Tuesday, the MP for Uxbridge submitted written evidence saying that he accepts that he misled MPs but insisted his statements were made in “good faith.”

Mr Johnson will appear in front of the committee for questioning from 2pm this afternoon.

PMQs also comes as the inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 10.4 per cent after dropping for two consecutive months, after vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years.

Many economists were expecting CPI to fall to 9.9% last month.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year.”

