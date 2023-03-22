Watch live: Sunak faces Starmer in PMQs ahead of Boris Johnson Partygate committee inquiry
Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 22 March, before Boris Johnson prepares to answer questions on the Partygate scandal by the Commons Privileges Committee.
The former prime minister will give evidence as to whether he knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.
On Tuesday, the MP for Uxbridge submitted written evidence saying that he accepts that he misled MPs but insisted his statements were made in “good faith.”
Mr Johnson will appear in front of the committee for questioning from 2pm this afternoon.
PMQs also comes as the inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 10.4 per cent after dropping for two consecutive months, after vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years.
Many economists were expecting CPI to fall to 9.9% last month.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year.”
