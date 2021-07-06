Boris Johnson’s government is attempting to push through electoral reforms to give wealthy Tory donors living abroad a “free ticket” to bankroll the Conservative Party, Labour has claimed.

Keir Starmer’s party fears the Elections Bill will scrap safeguards on donations from overseas and allow rich British expats – including those living in tax havens – to donate large sums to the Tories.

Cat Smith, shadow minister for democracy, told The Independent that the plans threaten the integrity of the UK’s elections by allowing “foreign political donations to flood our system”.

The Labour MP added: “This is all about changing the rules to benefit the Conservative Party with overseas donors able to legally donate to bankroll their campaigns from their offshore tax havens or luxury second homes.”

Under current rules, political parties cannot accept donations from Britons who have been living overseas for more than 15 years, since they are not allowed on the electoral roll.

But the Elections Bill – introduced in parliament on Monday – will scrap the 15-year-limit and allow any British expat to join the electoral roll and become a permitted political donor.

“This is yet another example of the Conservatives bending the rules to benefit themselves, making it legal for rich Conservative donors living overseas to bankroll the Conservative Party,” said Ms Smith.

Tory Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said on Monday that the bill would strengthen the integrity of the electoral system “by increasing transparency, fairness and accountability”.

The Cabinet Office claimed measures in the bill would safeguard the UK’s elections from foreign interference.

The department said the law would be changed so that only UK citizens “or otherwise eligible sources with a genuine and legitimate interest in our elections” can spend money campaigning in our elections.

The idea of scrapping the 2002 rule preventing citizens from donating if they have lived abroad for more than 15 years was originally part of a private members’ bill, before it was backed by the government.

The Electoral Reform Society previously warned of the dangers in allowing “unfettered donations from abroad”. And Lib Dem peer Lord Rennard said it would make it harder to “trace where the money is actually coming from”.

Another part of the Elections Bill, the legal requirement for people to have photo ID in order to vote, has proved highly controversial.

Labour said the government’s plan amounted to US-style “voter suppression” that would make it harder for people from ethnic minorities and those on low incomes to vote.

Experts also warned that Mr Johnson could “accidentally disenfranchise” many of the Tory voters he needs in the north of England if he chooses to push ahead with plans.

The Independent has contacted the Cabinet Office for further comment.