Boris Johnson attacks Trump over claims Ukraine started war with Putin

Boris Johnson has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that Ukraine started the war with Russia, dismissing them as inaccurate.

In a message posted on X, the former prime minister said the US president’s statements on Ukraine “are not intended to be historically accurate, but to shock Europeans into action”.

Mr Trump caused outrage when he wrongly claimed Kyiv started the war, as well as claiming Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval rating stands at 4 per cent and the country should hold an election.

Downing Street has so far remained silent over Mr Trump’s remarks, as European leaders are set to meet in Paris for the second time this week to thrash out a response to the US president’s stance.

The prime minister will not attend Wednesday’s meeting, it is understood.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson said Trump’s comments “are not intended to be historically accurate, but to shock Europeans into action” ( AP )

Responding to Mr Trump’s comments, made on Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson said: “Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor.

“Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945.

“Of course Zelensky’s ratings are not 4 per cent. They are actually about the same as Trump’s.”

The former PM later added: “The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast.”

He also asked when Europeans are going to “stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?”

The intervention of the former prime minister, who was once a vocal supporter of Kyiv, comes after months of mysterious silence on the issue - in an apparent move to appease the president since he reentered the White House.

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan also took aim at the US president, saying that it “beggars belief” that Donald Trump is “rewarding the aggressor” and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s invasion.

He told LBC radio: “We have tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are refugees in our city because of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“And what beggars belief is for the president of the USA apparently rewarding the aggressor, not just in terms of giving him the 20 per cent of Ukraine that they currently occupy, but also somehow blaming President Zelensky for what’s happened over the last two years.”

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats said it is “nonsense to suggest that Ukraine started this conflict”.

“Trump's effort to rewrite the history books is Orwellian - a move designed to please his friend Putin.

"These distorted claims are also a threat to the UK as they undermine the rule of law and undercut European security. They prove more than ever why we need a stronger bond with our European partners: so we can challenge Trump's damaging world view from a position of strength”, Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Calum Miller said.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British Army colonel, urged European allies to “step up support” for Ukraine, telling The Independent that Mr Trump is “being hoodwinked by Putin”.

“I agree with Boris - Trump is talking bollocks and being hoodwinked by Putin - he said he’d end the war in 24 hours. He’s living in some sort of fantasy land and doesn’t seem to realise people are dying out there as he ‘show boats’ - we with Europe need to step up our support to Ukraine”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week ( Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing Street )

Sir Keir Starmer, who will visit Washington next week, earlier this week urged America to provide a “backstop” to any settlement brokered between Kyiv and Moscow.

He suggested this backstop would be necessary in order for the UK to put in place its proposal to put peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine.

While Mr Trump said he is “all for” the promise to put British troops in Ukraine, he said the US does not need to deploy peacekeeping troops as “we’re very far away”.