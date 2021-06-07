Boris Johnson dodges potential defeat on foreign aid cuts as Speaker blocks rebel vote

But the Speaker said he expected the government “very quickly” to allow MPs a binding vote on the cut from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of GDP. In an unusually brutal slapdown for the prime minister, Sir Lindsay voiced his “frustration” at the lack of a vote and said the government must show the Commons “the due respect that it deserves”.
The leader of Tory rebels, former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, told The Independent he aims to force a debate tomorrow which will allow MPs to express their anger over the breach of the legally-binding commitment - set in stone by David Cameron’s administration and confirmed by Boris Johnson in his 2019 election manifesto - for the UK to meet the United Nations 0.7 per cent target.
Under the parliamentary rules for emergency debates under standing order 24, there will be no binding vote on Tuesday. But Sir Lindsay said he wanted ministers to ensure an “effective” vote “very quickly” and signalled that he was ready to explore other means of bringing one forward if Mr Johnson refuses to co-operate.
Mr Mitchell said the onus was now on the government to comply with the Speaker’s demand, adding: “In 34 years in the Commons, I’ve never heard a Speaker be so clear in his criticism of the government.”
Mr Mitchell told the Commons that Mr Johnson would have lost a vote tonight by between nine and 20 votes - implying a rebellion by as many as 50 Tory MPs.
The former international development secretary accused the government frontbench of “riding roughshod over parliament” and treating the Commons with “disrespect”.
“In the week of the British chairmanship of the G7, the government’s failure to address this issue will indisputably mean that hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths will result,” said Mr Mitchell. “It is already attracting criticism from all round the other members of the G7.”
Around 30 Tory MPs - including former prime minister Theresa May and ex-members of cabinet David Davis, Jeremy Hunt and Damian Green - signed an amendment which would require any shortfall in overseas aid funding to be covered by money from the budget of the government’s proposed Advanced Research and Invention Agency.
But Sir Lindsay said that Commons clerks advised him that such a measure would be outside the scope of the bill establishing the new agency.
However, the Speaker added that a law passed in 2015 made it the government’s duty to ensure that the 0.7 per cent is hit.
“Up until now, however, the House has not had an opportunity for a decisive vote on maintaining the UK’s commitment to this target of 0.7 per cent.
“I expect that the government should find a way to have this important matter debated and to allow the House formally to take an effective decision,” he said.
“I should say that, on an exceptional basis, I will consider whether to hear any Standing Order Number 24 applications at 5.30pm today, for a debate to be held tomorrow.”
The Speaker added: ”I share the House’s frustration. It is quite right that this House should not continue to be taken for granted. But we must do it in the right way.
“I believe the government needs to respect and needs to come forward. Not only this House, but the country needs this to be debated and aired and an effective decision taken.”
Sir Lindsay said he hoped the government would “take up the challenge and give this House the due respect that it deserves”.
“We are the elected members,” he said. “This House should be taken seriously and the government should be accountable.
“So I wish and hope, very quickly, that this is taken on board. I don’t want this to drag on. If not, we will then move to find other ways in which we can move forwards.”
Oxfam said the failure to hold a vote this evening was “bitterly disappointing”.
The aid charity’s head of policy and advocacy Sam Nadel said:‘It is bitterly disappointing that parliament missed today’s opportunity to vote on keeping its promise to voters and the world’s most vulnerable people by restoring the 0.7 per cent pledge.
“Devastating cuts to the UK’s aid budget risk the lives of thousands of people already struggling to survive in some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises as well as cope with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
“As the country prepares to welcome G7 leaders, the government continues to undermine the UK’s credibility on the international stage while its commitments to the world’s poorest are abandoned.”
Melanie Ward, UK executive director at the International Rescue Committee, said: “Although MPs didn’t get a chance to vote on the 0.7 per cent amendment today, it is clear that there is a strong cross-party consensus that these deeply damaging aid cuts should be immediately reversed. This issue is not going away.
“The aid cuts leave the UK increasingly isolated on the world stage, as it hosts the G7 leaders’ summit this week. The UK is an outlier as the only G7 country to cut aid spending and will fall behind as other leading wealthy countries increase their financial assistance. Boris Johnson should listen to the views of the House of Commons and of his own party, immediately reverse the aid cuts and restore UK aid spending to 0.7 per cent of Gross National Income.”
