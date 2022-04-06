Boris Johnson has insisted the actions of Putin’s Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha “doesn’t look far short of genocide”.

“I’m afraid when you look at what’s happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn’t look far short of genocide to me,” the prime minister said.

“It is no wonder people are responding in the way that they are. I have no doubt that the international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin’s regime.”

More follows