Boris Johnson has offered battlefield training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops, during an unannounced visit to Ukraine for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The prime minister’s second trip to the war-torn country comes a day after a joint visit by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.

He said that a UK-led programme using British Army expertise could train as many as 10,000 Ukrainian service personnel every 120 days outside the country, in a move which he said could “change the equation” in the war against Russian invaders.

“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” said Mr Johnson

“As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted.

“That is why I have offered President Zelensky a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war –harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win.

“Two months on from my last visit, the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of President Putin.”

Mr Johnson had earlier pulled out of a planned speech to northern Tories in Doncaster without explanation, as well as a visit to Wakefield ahead of next week’s by-election, sparking speculation that he might be heading for Ukraine.

But Downing Street maintained strict secrecy about his whereabouts for security reasons until he arrived.

In a tweet posted with a photo of a smiling PM with his arm round Zelensky’s shoulder, Mr Johnson said simply: “ Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”

Pictures released by the Ukrainian government showed the pair walking in the streets of Kyiv with military guards, Mr Johnson dressed in suit and tie and Mr Zelensky in army-style olive-green fatigues.

Mr Johnson previously visited the Ukrainian capital in April in another visit shrouded in secrecy during which he went on a walkabout on the city’s streets.

As he met Zelensky today, he was clutching a notebook dated to the week when he made his first visit.

His second visit came on the day that the EU agreed to offer Ukraine candidate status, in a major step towards membership of the bloc for the former Soviet state.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine Government/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Johnson spoke with Zelensky by phone on Wednesday, assuring him of the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine. But a readout of the call issued by No 10 gave no hint of the upcoming face-to-face meeting.

Under Mr Johnson’s plans, Ukrainian soldiers would spend three weeks on training courses outside the country, learning battle-winning skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security and counter-explosive tactics.

Alongside the training offer, the leaders also discussed how the UK can play a role in ending Russia’s blockade of grain leaving Ukraine via the Black Sea.

The UK has already pledged more than £1.3bn in economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine – including more than 5,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles, long-range multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery systems including 155mm self-propelled guns.