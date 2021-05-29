Boris Johnson has married his partner Carrie Symonds in a small secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, according to reports.

The Sun reported on Saturday that the prime minister and Ms Symonds tied the knot at a previously-undisclosed ceremony that had been planned for six months, with only a handful of church officials aware of the preparations.

About 30 guests, including close friends and family, were reportedly invited to the event on Saturday at the Roman Catholic cathedral, about 1.5 miles from No 10 Downing Street.

When asked by The Independent, No 10 declined to comment on the story.

A No 10 aide told the PA news agency: “I have been strictly told not to comment.”

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds became engaged in late 2019 and their son Wilfred was born in April 2020 during the first coronavirus lockdown.

It is the prime minister’s third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

On Saturday, a witness told The Sun that the cathedral was forced to go into lockdown for the wedding service.

“It was closed for about half an hour and they all came out after,” they said. “It’s not very often we have weddings here, and when they came out they were all bungled into a car.”

Following reports of the ceremony in The Sun and the Mail on Sunday, Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster congratulated the couple.

Weddings in England are currently subject to coronavirus restrictions, meaning ceremonies are limited to up to 30 guests in Covid-secure venues.

The reports of the marriage have come just days after the couple were said to have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event on 30 July 2022.

It had been reported that the couple were preparing to celebrate their wedding next year with a “lavish bash” - although Downing Street declined to comment on the “personal matter” when asked about the reports earlier this week.

Additional reporting by PA