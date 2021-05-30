Downing Street has finally confirmed that Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married on Saturday.

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.

"The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

Initially, Downing Street refused to comment on reports of the wedding.

Mr Johnson, 56, and Ms Symonds, 33, were engaged in late 2019. Their son Wilfred was born in April 2020 during the first coronavirus lockdown.

It is the prime minister’s third marriage after he finalised his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2020.

It comes as the vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, offered his congratulations to the couple.

"It's a great feeling as you come together and of course I think it's a wonderful thing for both of them, that they have made their marriage vows to one another," he told Sky News.

Mr Zahawi said the timing of the secret wedding should not send a signal that the further easing of lockdown measures earmarked for 21 June will not happen.

