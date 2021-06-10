Boris Johnson and Joe Biden traded pleasantries on Thursday as the US president arrived in Cornwall for the start of a G7 summit.
With the cameras rolling ahead of a potentially difficult meeting over Brexit, the prime minister told his US counterpart that "everyone" is "absolutely thrilled to see you".
Mr Biden replied: "It's a thrill to be here. I'm thrilled to meet your wife" – referring to Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) who married Mr Johnson at the end of last month.
Chuckling, the US president continued: "I told the prime minister we both have something in Common: we both married way above our station."
Floundering slightly, Mr Johnson replied: “I’m not going to dissent from that one. I’m not going to disagree with you there, or indeed on anything else.”
Ms Symonds, 33, is a former Tory press officer and Mr Johnson's third wife, succeeding Marina Wheeler.
Arriving at the summit venue of Carbis Bay Mr Biden turned the view and said: "It's gorgeous, I don't want to go home."
World leaders are expected to discussed Covid vaccine support for developing nations, as well as climate commitments.
Mr Biden is also expected to intervene on the issue of Brexit and Northern Ireland in a trilateral meeting with the US and EU.
