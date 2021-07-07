Boris Johnson ‘lobbies Uefa to bring 2030 World Cup to UK and Ireland’

Boris Johnson has is said to have stepped up Britain’s bid to host the World Cup in 2030 by lobbying top UEFA officials during the Euros.

The prime minister met Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin at No 10 on Tuesday to make the case for a joint British and Irish bid to host the competition, according to reports in The Sun and The Times.

Mr Ceferin has said he wants only one candidate from Europe put forward to prevent the splitting of the vote, with the UK and the Republic of Ireland facing opposition from a joint bid by Spain and Portugal.

Mr Johnson previously pledged government support for a joint World Cup 2030 bid with the Republic of Ireland, saying it was the right time to “bring football home”.

Concerns have been raised about the government’s decision to grant 2,500 of Uefa officials and tournament sponsors special exemptions from the UK’s standard Covid travel rules for the final matches of Euros.

The concession is believed to have been useful in keeping Uefa on side when it comes to the British and Irish World Cup bid.

As excitement builds for Wednesday night’s Euros semi-final at Wembley, Mr Johnson wished England luck against Denmark.

“Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also wished them success. “Gareth Southgate and the squad will have the whole nation behind them tonight. Both on and off the pitch, they have shown the best of England.”

He added: “There’s been only one song featured in our house since Saturday – it’s coming home.”

It comes as Labour urged the government to announce a political boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, unless China allows UN investigators to examine alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens have written to their counterparts arguing a political response is needed to deny China a “PR coup” next year.