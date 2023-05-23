Braverman announces crackdown on foreign students bringing family to UK

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suella Braverman has announced a crackdown on overseas students bringing family members to the UK as part of a push to reduce net migration.

The home secretary said all foreign students – apart from those on postgraduate research programmes – will be banned from bringing their dependents from January 2024.

Ms Braverman said there had been an “unexpected” spike in the number of dependents – saying the economic benfits brough by students could “not be at the expense” of the Tory promise to cut immigration.

Rishi Sunak’s government is also stopping international students from switching from the student via route into work routes before their studies have been completed.

Maintenance requirements for students and their dependants will also be pulled, and Ms Braverman has vowed to clamp down on “unscrupulous education agents who may be supporting inappropriate applications to sell immigration not education”.

Around 136,000 visas were granted to dependants of sponsored students in the year ending December 2022, the government said – an eight-fold increase from 16,000 in 2019.

Despite the crackdown, Ms Braverman insisted that the government was still “committed to attracting the brightest and the best to the UK”.

She added: “Our intention is to work with universities over the course of the next year to design an alternative approach that ensures that the best and the brightest students can bring dependants to our world leading universities, while continuing to reduce net migration.”

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman are under pressure from Tory MPs to out plans to cut net migration, with the Office for National Statistics set to publish annual figures this week expected to show it has reached at least 700,000.

The PM told the cabinet on Tuesday that the latest moves “would make a significant difference to the numbers”. Ms Braverman said it struck “the right balance between acting decisively on tackling net migration and protecting the economic benefits that students can bring to the UK”.

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said move on overseas students would help cut net migration (PA)

With the huge figure expected on Thursday causing Tory anguish at Westminister, Ms Braverman had reportedly been pushing for five proposals to cut legal migration – including raising the salary threshold for skilled workers and reducing the time foreign students can stay in the country.

But chancellor Jeremy Hunt and education secretary Gillian Keegan were said to have pushed back against wider restrictions on foreign students.

Britain’s top universities have warned the Tory government against a crackdown on foreign students – urging the government to take students out of the overall net migration figure to depoliticise the issue.

The Russell Group, representing 24 elite universities, told The Independent that foreign students brought in “vital export income” and helped subside research and support for domestic students.

Right-wing allies of Ms Braverman have warned of the “unbearable strain” of record net migration numbers – arguing the party will be punished at the ballot box if it fails to tackle the “biggest single issue”.

Even Tory moderates told The Independent they would welcome a crackdown on some students bringing family members – as well as changes to salary requirements and an overall annual cap on visa numbers.

Ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the UK is “addicted to cheap labour” and needs to invest in technology to perform low-paid tasks such as picking and cleaning fruit.

However, the latest IMF report endorsed the UK government plugging skills shortages with immigrants.

The international body said Britain should look again at “fine-tuning the immigration system to alleviate sectoral and skilled labour shortages and enhance labour market flexibility”.