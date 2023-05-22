Top mandarin piles pressure on Braverman to resign over speeding ticket row

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman’s hopes of surviving as Home Secretary over the speeding ticket row suffered a fresh blow after she came under fire from a former mandarin.

Sir Philip Rycroft, who has served in Whitehall under five prime ministers, accused Ms Braverman of a "real lapse of judgement." And the former senior civil servant said the home secretary’s actions would have put officials “in an impossible position”.

Sir Philip said if reports that she had asked a civil servant to intervene to arrange a special speed awareness course for her to avoid a fine were correct, Ms Braverman had broken the ministerial code of conduct.

He said the code was clear: “Ministers must ensure that no conflict arises or appears to arise between their public duties and their private interests.

“Even asking a question of a civil servant as to how she might go on one of these courses puts them in an impossible position,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour.

Widely respected, Sir Philip held a number of senior Whitehall positions under five prime ministers including Tony Blair, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

But allies of the home secretary believe she is the victim of a smear campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Braverman must resign or be sacked if she is found to have breached the code.

The Labour leader also insisted the document is “pretty clear that if you break it, you have to go”, joining calls for the prime minister to launch a probe into his home secretary.

Mr Sunak will meet his adviser on ministerial interests Laurie Magnus on Monday to discuss claims Ms Braverman asked civil servants to help her to arrange a private speed awareness course.

She has been accused of breaching the code which requires ministers to “uphold the political impartiality of the civil service”.

The home secretary is said to have asked civil servants to arrange a private speed-awareness course for her – avoiding points on her licence and appearing with other members of the public.

The Sunday Times reported that officials refused to help, and that in the end the home secretary decided to accept the points.

Sir Keir told the BBC: “What the prime minister needs to do, is to say to his advisor, ‘you need to investigate this’, because from what we know, it looks as if inappropriate action took place from the home secretary that needs to be fully investigated.

“The ministerial code is pretty clear that if you break it, you’re supposed to go.

“The prime minister did stand outside Downing Street, when he became prime minister and say that he was going to bring about change - much needed change - under this government, and have accountability, honesty and transparency.”

Sir Keir added that “nobody knows all the facts” and an “investigation comes first”.

Tory MP Miriam Cates, an ally of Mrs Braverman, told The Telegraph it was “extremely worrying” that the Home Secretary was being subjected to personal attacks and “a concerted effort to discredit her”. “It is no coincidence that it’s in the same week that she had been very vocal about the need to put proper limits on legal migration which is clearly a contentious issue in Government,” said Ms Cates.