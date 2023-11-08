Brexit has weakened UK trade opportunities, Bank of England governor warns

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that Brexit has weakened UK trading opportunities and that the country needed to commit to free trade in the future.

Speaking at a Central Bank of Ireland conference held in Dublin, Mr Bailey said the world economy has experienced “big external shocks” such as the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Bailey that there was an issue “which relates to events nearer to home” which has also contributed to “fragmentation in the world economy.”

He said: “As a public official, I take no position on Brexit per se. That was a decision for the people of the UK. It has led to a reduction in the openness of the UK economy, though over time new trading relationships around the world should, and I expect will, be established.

“Of course, that requires a commitment to openness and free trade.”

Mr Bailey’s comments are unlikely to be welcomed in Westminster as the government seeks to convince the country of the benefit of free trade deals made since Britain left the EU.

Recent trade deals have been made with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein, but agreements with larger economies such as India and the US have not yet been forthcoming.

The BoE last week kept interest rates at 5.25 per cent and released gloomy economic forecasts (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The government’s own research released in August this year indicated that three out of five (58 per cent) businesses think the current free trade deals will have no positive impact on their business.

Mr Bailey spoke about the high inflation which has prompted a cost of living crisis in the UK and said he is “optimistic” that inflation will come back to the 2% target within two years.

He said: “Policy is going have to be restrictive for an extended period to see the second half out, which is where policy is going to have to do the work to bring inflation back to target, and I believe it’s going to happen.

“Our forecast suggests we will be back at the target in around the two-year horizon.

“I’m optimistic. I think it will happen but I’m afraid we’ve got to continue doing the work to make it happen.”

Mr Bailey also touched on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in making medium-term economic forecasts for the BoE.

He said: “We’re interested in AI (artificial intelligence) from a public policy issue, but like all organisations we’re interested in what we’re going to do with it.

“I think the caution I would have from what I’ve seen so far is that machine learning focuses, if you like, on using vast amounts of data to predict one step ahead. That can be useful, don’t get me wrong.

“It’s not, I think, so useful in terms of the more medium-term forecasting we have to do for monetary policy where you really need a structural model.”

It comes as the the BoE last week kept interest rates at 5.25 per cent and released gloomy economic forecasts indicating that the UK economy is stagnating and is forecast to see zero growth until 2025.

And in bad news for homeowners Mr Bailey said it was “much too early” to think about cuts to interest rates and they would “remain where they are now for an extended period of time to get inflation back to target.”