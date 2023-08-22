Government urged to explain ‘shambolic’ plan for new Brexit border checks

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government is under pressure to explain its plans for new Brexit border checks, amid confusion about when they will be introduced.

Businesses on Tuesday warned that ministers were giving them “no clarity” and “causing confusion” over the new bureaucracy – which is officially supposed to start from October but which is now expected to be delayed for a fifth time.

Labour has written to business secretary Kemi Badenoch demanding she explain the government’s plans – accusing her of “absolutely shambolic” and “chaotic” handling of the issue.

The new controls are to affect businesses moving products from the EU to the UK, with food importers predicting shortages and more price rises.

But ministers are yet to finalise the specifics of the so-called Border Target Operating Model and have refused to confirm or deny reports earlier this month that the new system will be delayed again.

The new checks have already been pushed back years and were originally set to apply from 2020, when the equivalent controls on moving goods from Britain to the EU began.

Now ministers are reportedly considering a further delay because of fears the new bureaucracy could increase prices and hit food supplies amid a cost of living crisis.

“The government’s handling of this important issue has been absolutely shambolic. They have delayed new border checks time and again, creating huge uncertainty for businesses, who are already struggling as a result of Conservative economic mismanagement,” Gareth Thomas, Labour’s shadow international trade minister said.

“With the deadlines for new checks just months away, it is unacceptable that businesses have not received a clear update from the government on whether the new border arrangements are even going to be introduced. The Tories’ trade barriers are stunting economic growth.”

The government says it “remains committed to delivering the best border in the world” and that it is “reflecting” on its plans.

Before Britain left the EU, its membership of the EU single market and customs union meant suppliers could bring food into the country from Europe without any paperwork.

But the decision to leave means a major increase in bureaucracy, with extra sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks and a requirement for health or veterinary certificates.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce told The Independent: “Business would have hoped to see the final version of the Border Target Operating Model by now. That would have been well in advance of any proposed introduction of export health certificates for inbound products to GB at the end of October. We have no clarity on the detail of Government plans. But neither is there denial of a potential delay into 2024 on cost of living grounds.

“For the companies we represent, the key issue before any new controls and processes are introduced is whether the physical infrastructure is ready. It is better to focus on this than set further arbitrary timelines which are put back once again. The full range of inbound goods issues needs to be sorted out before controls are introduced, including products moving west-east from the Republic of Ireland into Great Britain.

“The BCC favours a veterinary agreement being negotiated between the UK and EU. That would remove the requirement for export health certificates and most border controls for everyday food products moving in both directions.”

Tom Southall, executive director of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents the UK’s, refrigerated supply chain, said ministers’ taciturn approach was causing confusion.

“Although the reported 3-month delay to the first raft of import requirements on goods from the 31st of October is welcomed and would avoid the chance of disruption to supplies in the run-up to Christmas as well as cost rises for consumers, the Government’s failure to either confirm or deny these reports is causing confusion to businesses both in the UK and EU,” he told The Independent.

“Based on reports at the start of August, many businesses are assuming there will be a delay and adjusting their preparations accordingly, therefore the Government must provide certainty on whether this delay will happen or not to prevent the risk of an even greater level of unpreparedness and disruption should these rumours not be realised.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government remains committed to delivering the best border in the world. The Border Target Operating Model is key to delivering this and introduces an innovative approach to importing that will be introduced progressively.

“We are reflecting on the valuable feedback provided by a range of businesses and industry stakeholders and will publish the Border Target Operating Model shortly.”