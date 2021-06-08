EU chief tells Boris Johnson of ‘deep concern’ over Brexit deal ahead of G7 meeting

Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her "deep concern" on the implementation of post-Brexit agreements in a phone call to Boris Johnson.

The EU Commission president discussed issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol with the prime minister ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall this week, Downing Street said.

"We will discuss how to progress and ensure compliance in margins of G7," Ms Von der Leyen tweeted after the call on Tuesday night.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson told the EU chief that the UK was "committed to finding practical solutions that protect the aims of the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement and minimise the impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland".

"He underlined the need for quick progress," the spokesperson added.

It comes as the EU warned Britain it would act "firmly and resolutely" if the UK were to renege on commitments of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice president, called on the British government to respect “its international law obligations”, saying Brussels would “not be shy” to respond to any unilateral action from London.

In response, George Eustice, the UK environment minister, said Brussels must "respect" the deal, claiming it was "bonkers" for the EU to insist that new border checks for chilled meats such as sausages and chicken nuggets crossing the Irish Sea will be enforced after the end of a "grace period" this month.

Irish premier Micheal Martin later called on the EU and UK to resolve the Protocol row, adding: “It's very important that our trust is built up, because otherwise we will have continuing issues and problems.”