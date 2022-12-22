More than half of businesses still struggling with Brexit bureaucracy two years later

More than half of affected businesses are still struggling with the “shackles” of new bureaucracy created by Brexit despite two years having passed since the UK’s exit from the EU was negotiated, research has found.

A study by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) revealed that 56 per cent of companies whose trading activities are affected by the new arrangements are facing difficulties importing or exporting goods.

A similar number, 45 per cent, are experiencing difficulties in trading services, while 44 per cent of those who need to obtain visas for their staff have reported problems in doing so.