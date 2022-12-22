Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

More than half of businesses still struggling with Brexit bureaucracy two years later

‘Shackles’ of new trading arrangements causing serious problems, British Chambers of Commerce warns

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 22 December 2022 18:30
Comments
<p>The new trading arrangements have caused problems for companies</p>

The new trading arrangements have caused problems for companies

(PA Wire)

More than half of affected businesses are still struggling with the “shackles” of new bureaucracy created by Brexit despite two years having passed since the UK’s exit from the EU was negotiated, research has found.

A study by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) revealed that 56 per cent of companies whose trading activities are affected by the new arrangements are facing difficulties importing or exporting goods.

A similar number, 45 per cent, are experiencing difficulties in trading services, while 44 per cent of those who need to obtain visas for their staff have reported problems in doing so.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in