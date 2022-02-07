Why is the government thinking of using Brexit to ditch EU car safety rules?

The Independent reported on Monday that the government is threatening to ditch new EU car safety rules – citing the "regulatory freedoms" granted by Brexit.

Ministers doubled down when our report was raised in the House of Lords this afternoon, with transport minister Baroness Vere telling peers: "Ministers are considering what we will do. We will make the right decision."

The transport minister claimed the policy change was "nothing to do with Brexit", though this cannot be the case because if Britain was still in the EU, the regulations would automatically apply.

In fact, the UK helped write the rules and played a significant part in getting the package to where it is. A key part of the regulations, "direct vision" standards for lorries – meant to stop cyclists and pedestrians being crushed in blind-spots – were first drawn up by Transport for London and are a British export to Europe, rather than the other way around.

Ministers have generally said they are on a drive to cut regulations, but some readers have suggested that dropping the rules will have little practical effect. Will EU car makers, or British-based carmakers hoping to export to the EU, really design their cars differently for the UK?

It seems unlikely. But this is actually a clue as to why dropping the rules does matter. To understand why the government wants to do this, we must remember why Brexiteers generally argued for regulatory "freedom" from EU standards in the first place.

For many Thatcherite Tories, cutting regulations is an end in itself, but this is not a popular argument to make in public. Instead, the stated justification for stripping out EU rules has, since the referendum, been that it will help the UK sign trade deals with other countries.

So will this change affect cars made with the EU market in mind? No, the UK is in that respect a rule-taker, and Brussels will set the standard no matter what, as in so many other areas.

But not all cars are made in the EU, or for the EU market. If, to pick a country at random, American cars were bigger and more dangerous and did not meet the standards, they could not be imported to Britain under the tougher regime.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 7 February 2022 Performers dressed as superhero characters pose with a child receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 6 February 2022 Cars stop before a flooded area, after Cyclone Batsirai made landfall, on a road in Vohiparara, Madagascar Reuters World news in pictures 5 February 2022 A woman carries a child as locals who were displaced by Cyclone Ana find refuge in an evacuation centre at the West Ankorondrano neighbourhood, Madagascar Reuters World news in pictures 4 February 2022 Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 3 February 2022 Italian Air Force aerobatic display team, the Frecce Tricolori, perform during the inauguration of the president of the Italian Republic, in Rome. Sergio Mattarella was elected for a second term EPA World news in pictures 2 February 2022 Italian athletes during training ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics Reuters World news in pictures 1 February 2022 People are sprayed with foam at an amusement park as part of holiday festivities on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Tiger in Yogyakarta AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 31 January 2022 Arterial roads are lit up as morning commuters drive along at dawn in western Beijing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 30 January 2022 Rafael Nadal reacts after beating Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles Australian Open final. In doing so, the Spaniard won a record-breaking 21st grand slam title AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 January 2022 A worker cleans up crude oil on Mae Ram Phueng beach following a spill caused by a leak in an undersea pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited in Rayong, Thailand Getty World news in pictures 28 January 2022 Medical staff in personal protective equipment are seen at a speed skating training session for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Reuters World news in pictures 27 January 2022 Los Angeles sculptor Dan Medina has honored the anniversary of the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant along with seven other passengers by placing a temporary statue of the two where their helicopter crashed two years ago today in Calabasas, California REUTERS World news in pictures 26 January 2022 The Central Reserve Police Force during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India EPA World news in pictures 25 January 2022 A winter swimming enthusiast dives into a partly frozen lake in a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China’s Liaoning province AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 24 January 2022 A newlywed couple from the US enjoys a snowfall during a photo shooting near the Acropolis in Athens AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 23 January 2022 Anti-vaccine and mask activists act out getting a vaccine during a ‘Defeat the Mandates’ rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA EPA World news in pictures 22 January 2022 Horse patrol of the 2nd Lublin Territorial Defense Brigade on the border with Belarus in Wlodawa, Poland EPA World news in pictures 21 January 2022 Carlos Hebert Plante dives into freezing waters to use his boogie board as extreme cold weather hits Montreal, Quebec, Canada Reuters World news in pictures 20 January 2022 Children wearing traditional uniform take part in the children’s ‘Tamborrada’ drum event to mark San Sebastian patron saint’s Day, in Basque Country, northern Spain EPA World news in pictures 19 January 2022 A woman poses for a picture near an ice hole as a man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the settlement of Ivanovskoye in the Moscow region, Russia REUTERS World news in pictures 18 January 2022 Soldiers march during celebrations to mark Royal Thai Armed Forces Day at Chulabhorn Camp in the southern Thailand province of Narathiwat AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 January 2022 Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, after losing his bid to stay in Australia to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19 AP World news in pictures 16 January 2022 A dog drinks water from a tap on Bondi Beach in Sydney Getty World news in pictures 15 January 2022 The Patrouille Suisse jets perform prior to the Men’s Downhill race at the Fis Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland EPA World news in pictures 14 January 2022 Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of river Narmada in Budhni, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 January 2022 Kuwait City’s al-Hamra tower (right), the headquarters of The National Bank of Kuwait (centre) and the al-Rayah tower (left), caught in heavy fog AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 January 2022 An Ivory Coast supporter cheers before the group Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast at Stade de Japoma in Douala AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 January 2022 A shopkeeper poses for a photo in front of a shop selling decorations in the old quarter of Hanoi ahead of the Lunar New Year or Tet holiday AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 January 2022 Members of the Serbian community march in Melbourne, Australia, in support of tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was being kept in an immigration detention center after his visa was revoked upon landing in the country EPA World news in pictures 9 January 2022 A firefighter of Minas Gerais state seeks for victms after a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall in Capitolio, in Minas Gerais state, Brazil Reuters World news in pictures 8 January 2022 Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armes Forces walk on a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near to Avdiivka, Donetsk, southeastern Ukraine AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 January 2022 Christian Lavieille and co-driver Johnny Aubert compete during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near the Saudi capital Riyadh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 January 2022 A man shows off riding skills during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania AP World news in pictures 5 January 2022 A woman and a nun look toward the north, near the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas REUTERS World news in pictures 4 January 2022 Tourists visit the Taj Mahal amidst fog in Agra AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 January 2022 German ski jumper Markus Eisenbichler in action during training for the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria REUTERS World news in pictures 2 January 2022 A firefighter looks at the smoke rising after a suspected arson in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa Reuters World news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show AFP/Getty World news in pictures 31 December 2021 A winter swimming enthusiast skates on a frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning AFP/Getty World news in pictures 30 December 2021 A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman smokes at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati ahead of the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 December 2021 A woman takes a picture of ice-covered vehicles unloaded from the cargo ship Sun Rio, which was caught in severe weather conditions in the Sea of Japan, in the port of Vladivostok, Russia REUTERS World news in pictures 28 December 2021 Revellers dressed in mock military garb take part in the “Els Enfarinats” battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi where they throw egg and flour at each other AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 27 December 2021 A man crosses a street in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy and foggy morning AP World news in pictures 26 December 2021 A fisherman ties up a black flag on his boat to pay homage to the victims of the 2004 tsunami at Pattinapakkam Beach in Chennai, India AFP/Getty World news in pictures 25 December 2021 A diver dressed as Father Christmas holds a Christmas cake during a show at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo EPA World news in pictures 24 December 2021 An Afghan man walks past people watching Buzkashi, a central Asian sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a decapitated animal carcass in a goal, in Mazar-i-Sharif AFP via Getty World news in pictures 23 December 2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual news conference in Moscow AP World news in pictures 22 December 2021 The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion erupted for the second time of the year at 3.30am AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 December 2021 Geese fly overhead as the first winter frost blankets the fields in Oudeland van Strijen, The Netherlands ANP/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 December 2021 Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa disembarks from a helicopter after returning from the International Space Station (ISS) AFP/Getty

Requiring high product standards is what economists call a "non-tariff barrier" to trade. We're more familiar with this argument on food: the UK does not want to be locked into EU standards on agricultural products, because it would make it harder to sign trade deals with other countries that want to export their food to Britain. Say, to pick a country at random, the US.

The thinking in government may be the same with cars: impose EU standards, and trade deals get just that little bit tricker.