Should Britain have closer ties with the EU? Have your say as France and Germany plot ‘inner circle’
Lord Heseltine told The Independent the UK must urgently explore the opportunity - but do you think it’s the right move?
France and Germany are pushing plans to offer Britain and other European countries “associate membership” of the EU in a move that could rebuild Britain’s ties with the bloc.
The Independent wants to hear your views after a blueprint was tabled for closer integration among willing member states, which includes a new membership “even for the UK”, according to reports.
Does the plans represent a golden opportuntiy to repair relationships within Europe? Or does the UK need to stick to its guns on Brexit?
Lord Heseltine told The Independent the UK must urgently explore the idea as the “over-arching majority of people in Britain see Brexit as a mistake”.
