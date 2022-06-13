Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of new legal action from the European Union as early as Friday in response to legislation published today to tear up the arrangements for Northern Ireland drawn up as part of his Brexit deal.

A bill being published later today is expected to give ministers sweeping new powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, as well as to give the UK new powers over tax and state subsidies in the region.

Plans for the legislation have provoked a furious reaction in both Brussels and Dublin, with Irish premier Micheal Martin saying it was “very regrettable for a country like the UK to renege on an international treaty” which was negotiated and agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019..

And a majority of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly – including all Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance MLAs – have written a joint letter to the prime minister urging him to abandon his “reckless” rewrite of the protocol, which the government believes will ease the disruption to trade with mainland Britain following Brexit.

As the bill was tabled in parliament, foreign secretary Liz Truss said the UK’s preference was to achieve change to the protocol through negotiation with the EU, but said this had proved impossible because member states have refused to amend the mandate of chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic.

Her bill, finalised in tense negotiations within cabinet last week, would create separate green and red channels for British goods destined for Northern Ireland and those set to move into the EU via the Republic, with customs checks only on the latter.

The European Court of Justice’s role in disputes relating to the border would be restricted to rulings on points of EU law referred to it by an arbitration panel.

Ministers in London could unilaterally amend tax and state subsidies in Northern Ireland - for instance by extending the VAT relief on energy-saving products available in the rest of the UK - even though the province remains part of the EU single market.

And the controversial “clause 15” gives Westminster wide-ranging powers to make further changes in future, though Downing Street insisted that the provision was simply a safety-net allowng London flexibility in case of changed circumstances.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the unionist party wants to see how the bill fares in parliament before deciding whether to lift its boycott of power-sharing arrangements boycott which has blocked the establishment of a new Northern Ireland executive and assembly following last month’s elections.

“Publishing the bill doesn’t deliver anything in and of itself, but it is nevertheless an important step,“ said Sir Jeffrey. “What we want to see now is the bill progressing in parliament and as the bill progresses we will consider what it means for devolution in Northern Ireland.”

Following phone talks with Ms Truss on Monday morning, Mr Sefcovic warned that unilateral UK action to disapply the treaty would be “a formula for uncertainty”.

He was later due to announce that the Commission will use a meeting on Friday to consider issuing "new" infringement proceedings against the UK, as well as unfreezing existing legal action.

A draft version of his expected statement seen by Irish broadcaster RTE also makes it clear that the EU "will not renegotiate the protocol".

It is thought that Brussels will adopt a carrot and stick approach, with the unfreezing of legal action being accompanied by the publication of a "model for the flexible implementation of the protocol based on durable solutions".

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is facing resistance from both sides of his party, with concerns in No 10 that the bill could provide an early opportunity for rebellion by internal critics who voted for his removal as leader last week.

Members of the fiercely eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG) are to reconvene their “star chamber” of senior lawyers to go through the legislation with a fine-tooth comb to determine whether it resolves concerns that Northern Ireland is being treated differently than mainland Britain.

Mr Johnson faced robust questioning from ERG MPs in a private meeting last week as the bill was being finalised.

One senior member told The Independent that the bill was thought to address with “70-80 per cent” of ERG concerns but that any continuing role for the European Court of Justice in ruling on future disputes would be “problematic”.

Centrist One Nation Tories are concerned at the damage to the UK’s international reputation from being seen to have broken international law, something which the government insists the bill will not do.

Mr Johnson this morning insisted that the measures in the bill were “bureaucratic changes” which would amount to no more than “a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things”.

But Mr Martin said that the legislation “represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into”.

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government was “going down the wrong track” in using unilateral legislation to override an international treaty.

“The answer to this is to accept there are some problems in the way the protocol works but they can be resolved around the negotiating table with statecraft, with guile, with trust,” said Starmer. “Unfortunately, we don’t have those in the current prime minister.”

The joint letter from 52 of Stormont’s 90 MLAs said that tearing up the protocol “flies in the face of the expressed wishes of not just most businesses, but most people in Northern Ireland”.

While “not ideal”, the protocol in its current from “represents the only available protections for Northern Ireland from the worst impacts of hard Brexit”, allowing businesses access to both the EU single market and the UK internal market, they said.