Government ‘retreating’ over post-Brexit plans to ditch EU laws this year

The government has begun to retreat from post-Brexit plans to ditch thousands of EU laws by the end of the year, a report claims.

If passed, the Retained EU Law Bill would see more than 4,000 EU laws kept on the UK statute book after the UK’s departure to ensure continuity automatically scrapped at the end of this year, unless ministers approved exceptions. Legal experts, including former government advisers, have previously warned the rush was “dangerous” because it would be impossible for MPs and relevant industries to scrutinise each change.

Now though, according to The Observer, has dropped plans to hold the report stage of the bill in the Lords in the coming weeks with no new dates set.

The delay is aimed at preventing a row in the run-up to the local elections on 4 May and would allow time to draw up a list of prospective concessions to rebels, the newspaper claims.

The government has denied a retreat and stressed it is still “fully committed” to the bill.

However, any perceived backstep would likely be met with backlash from the hardline European Research Group of Conservative MPs, although the ERG appeared to be a dying faction when it made a poor showing in a rebellion against the prime minister’s Brexit bill last month.

The report stage could be pushed back months or even beyond the next general election, The Observer reports. Last week, the government denied it was planning a six-month delay, in response to reports.

Jacob Rees-Mogg had championed ‘opportunities’ of the bill (AFP/Getty)

A key complaint among rebels was the way the bill would cut both houses of parliament out of decisions on which EU laws should be ditched, in favour of unelected civil servants and ministers – running counter to the Brexiteer’s promise that leaving the EU would restore power to parliament.

A senior Tory peer told the Observer: “What I can tell you is that discussions are going on at the highest levels. Ministers are aware that if they do not make concessions, then they there is the prospect of the government being defeated.”

“The penny has dropped with No 10,” another source in the Lords was cited as saying. “There is a recognition that unless they make concessions they are in ‘baby out with the bathwater’ territory. They will be causing legal chaos on many fronts for the sake of pleasing Rees-Mogg and the Tory right.”

The Independent has approached the government for comment.

A government spokesperson told The Observer no retreat was underway, saying: “We are fully committed to the retained EU law bill, a key part of delivering our commitment of removing and reforming burdensome retained EU law.

“Once passed, the bill will enable the country to further seize the opportunities of Brexit by ensuring regulations fit the needs of the UK, helping to drive economic growth and innovation.”