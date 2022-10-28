Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brexit: Rejoining EU takes record 14-point lead in latest poll

Economic problems driving support for reversing Brexit ‘mistake’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 28 October 2022 12:58
Comments
<p>Support for joining the EU has reached a record high since Brexit</p>

Support for joining the EU has reached a record high since Brexit

(AFP via Getty Images)

Britons would now vote to rejoin the EU in a second referendum by a record 14-point margin, a new poll has found.

A tracker poll found support for reversing Brexit is now at 57 per cent, compared to just 43 per cent who want to keep it.

Support for rejoining has steadily ticked up since the start of this year – with 'out' still ahead as recently as May this year.

But the survey by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank shows the picture has changed quickly amid economic and international turmoil.

Professor Sir John Curtice, a respected political scientist at the University of Strathclyde, said that the shift may be down to changes in the economic situation – and suggested the trend may continue.

Recommended

"In reporting on the poll in February we noted that evaluations of the economic consequences of Brexit were particularly strongly related to changes of mind about being inside or outside the EU. This pattern is replicated in the latest poll," he wrote in an analysis of the findings.

The professor said it seemed "highly likely that a darkening of the public mood on the economic consequences of Brexit helps explain the increase in support for joining the EU" and added that it should not be ruled out "that the financial turbulence of recent weeks may at least have helped to reinforce that mood".

"What happens to the economy and the country’s fiscal finances in the coming weeks and months may not only be crucial to the Conservatives’ future electoral prospects, but also for the continuing level of support for Brexit," he said.

Sir John noted that 2016 Remain voters who would now vote to stay out of the EU were much less likely (40 per cent) than those who would vote to join again (85 per cent) to say that the economy was weaker as a result of Brexit.

"A similar difference exists between those 2016 Leave voters who would vote to stay out and those who would now back joining," he noted.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

But despite the strong public opinion shift towards wanting to rejoin the EU, no major political party is actively campaigning to do so.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said again this week there was no chance of his party taking Britain back into the EU.

Recommended

"It's straight no from me. We’re not going back into the EU," he told LBC radio, adding that he wanted to "make Brexit work".

Even the Liberal Democrats, who in 2019 said they wanted to rejoin the EU without even putting it to a referendum, have only set out a tentative roadmap for rejoining the bloc's economic single market.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in