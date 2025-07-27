Number of British acts at European music festivals plummets since Brexit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of Europe’s top music festivals will feature half as many British acts as they did before Brexit this summer, as red tape continues to hammer the music industry.

Elton John is among those who have warned that the UK’s departure from the EU has caused a “logistical nightmare” and placed “leg irons” on travelling musicians.

Last year he warned the issue risks jeopardising artists’ futures and the UK’s status as a cultural force, saying he was “horrified”.

Now new figures show fans in France, Spain, Germany and Denmark will miss out as the number of British acts on the bill in some of Europe’s biggest festivals plummets.

open image in gallery Sir Elton John is among the world famous British artists who have warned about the impact of Brexit on the industry (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

The analysis found that, on average, the number of British musicians who have played, or are scheduled to play, European festivals this summer has fallen by a quarter, compared to 2017-2019.

The study looked at four major music festivals – Benicassim in Valencia, Lollapalooza in Berlin, Rock en Seine in Paris and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Overall Benicassim saw the biggest drop, with 58 per cent fewer British acts taking to the stage in Spain, the analysis by Best for Britain found.

Industry leaders and musicians have highlighted that increased paperwork and costs are still damaging opportunities, particularly to take up last-minute slots.

At the same time, British venue operators have warned of their struggle to attract EU-based artists.

Earlier this year hundreds of music industry professionals signed an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen calling for action.

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain, which campaigns for closer UK-EU ties, said: “From legends like the Beatles, Queen and David Bowie, via Britpop stars Oasis and Blur, to modern icons like Amy Winehouse, Adele and Raye, Britain is world-famous for our incredible musical legacy – with live performances the lifeblood of the industry.

“Barriers for touring artists are bad news: for acts, audiences, and ultimately hurt the UK’s vibrant £7.6bn music industry, meaning a further hit to our squeezed economy, not to mention the dimming effect on our soft power around the world. The government must urgently examine what scope there is to address these challenges - and work with our partners in Europe to implement solutions.”

Deborah Annetts, the chief executive of the Independent Society of Musicians, said: “Brexit is bad for UK musicians, European events and live music lovers across Europe. As this research shows, opportunities for emerging as well as much-loved acts are disappearing, which is a situation that cannot continue.

“Labour’s election manifesto committed to sorting out the issues for touring musicians following Brexit.”

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl said: “The rising costs and extra red tape involved in touring the EU post-Brexit is a huge challenge for the whole UK music eco-system, ranging from musicians and artists to technicians, engineers and crew.”

Earlier this year the Independent also revealed that Brexit had created a “mind blowing” 2bn extra pieces of paperwork - enough to wrap around world 15 times.

Brexit is also on course to cut UK trade by 15 per cent, the government’s independent financial watchdog has warned.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has been approached for comment.