I deplore Brexit, German chancellor admits as he signs new treaty with Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he personally "deplores'' Brexit as he signed a new co-operation deal between his country and Britain.

At a press conference alongside Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Merz also said that countries should respond to the major challenges of our time “together”.

Mr Merz, a committed supporter of the European Union, once described himself as "truly European”.

And a recent poll shows that most people in Germany, and in three other large EU countries, would welcome the UK back into the bloc.

open image in gallery The Prime Minister and German Chancellor had talks at Downing Street, London, on his first official visit to the UK (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking through a translator, Mr Merz told the press conference: "The United Kingdom, and I personally deplore this deeply, decided to leave the European Union.''

The treaty, the biggest between the two countries since the end of the Second World War, sees the UK and Germany agree to collaborate on migration, trade and security.

Sir Keir and the German leader also agreed to "work ever more closely" on a range of issues.

Under the deal, Germany will close a loophole to allow police to seize small boats being used by migrants to cross the Channel.

As part of moves designed to cut post-Brexit red tape, German school trips to the UK will also become visa-free by the end of the year, while British visitors to Germany will be able to use its passport e-gates by the end of August.

The fast-track will initially be for frequent travellers but will eventually be extended to all British visitors, as part of Sir Keir’s wider Brexit ‘reset’ with the EU.

Sir Keir described the document, known as the Kensington Treaty, as “very special”.

open image in gallery Since Brexit, UK travellers arriving at EU airports have generally been forced to queue for manned desks to have their passports stamped (Alamy/PA)

The Labour leader said it was "evidence of the closeness of our relationship as it stands today" as well as a "statement of intent, a statement of our ambition to work ever more closely together".

A recent poll showed that most people in the four largest countries in the EU, which includes Germany, would welcome the UK back into the bloc – but not on the same terms it had before.

At the same time most Britons are in favour of rejoining, the YouGov survey of six western European nations found, but only if they can keep the opt-outs the UK previously had, such as remaining outside the Schengen zone and keeping their own currency.

A decade after MPs voted to hold the referendum that led to Britain leaving the EU, the poll found that at least half of people asked in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, supported the UK being allowed to rejoin, a range that spanned from 51 per cent support in Italy to 63 per cent in Germany.

The official Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the size of the UK economy will be four per cent smaller over the long term than it would have been without Brexit.

The Independent also revealed earlier this year that Brexit has created a “mind-blowing” nearly two billion extra pieces of paperwork for businesses – enough to wrap around the world 15 times

More follows ...