Senior Tory MP warns Brexit ‘destroying’ British agriculture and condemns government failure to act
A senior Conservative MP has warned Brexit is “destroying” British agriculture, as he condemned a government minister for failing to act.
A furious Neil Parish laid into Neil Foster, the immigration minister, for ignoring a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU butchers and other workers – leading to a huge shortage.
The chair of the Commons environment committee warned that planting of vegetables was down 25 per cent and poultry production by 12.5 per cent, since Brexit.
“We are seeing our industry slowly being destroyed,” Mr Parish told the minister – demanding to know why the migration advisory committee’s recommendation was rejected.
“I thought Brexit was about encouraging production in this country, not discouraging it. This is down to labour shortages.”
Mr Parish accused the minister of claiming “it’s no problem, it wasn’t our problem” adding: “It is, I’m sorry minister.”
But Mr Foster hit back, arguing there was a “problem with uptake” and blaming employers for failing to sign up to a visa scheme to bring in workers.
