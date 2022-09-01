‘Festival of Brexit’ falls spectacularly short of 66 million visitor target

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The £120m arts festival known as the “Festival of Brexit” has seen just 238,000 visitors, falling far short of organisers’ most ambitious target.

Organisers of Unboxed – the government-sponsored, post-Brexit programme of arts events – had set a “stretch target” of 66 million attendees.

But government figures for four Unboxed events show a total of 238,000 people taking part, according to The House magazine – just 0.36 per cent of the most hopeful target.

In a scathing report earlier this year, MPs on the culture, media and sport select committee warned that the festival was a waste of money – saying the government’s handling of the project was a “recipe for failure”.

Unboxed organisers have now criticised the politicisation of the events, with director Martin Green, saying had been “unfortunate” that the “Festival of Brexit” tag had stuck.

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg have characterised it a “festival of Brexit”, after a previous version of its branding the event was known as “Festival UK* 2022”.

Mr Green told The House: “We all must learn from this. Rule one of major events: don’t politicise them. And unfortunately a few chose to politicise it from the beginning.”

When asked to lead the festival by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Mr Green said that he asked, “Can I ascertain it’s not a Brexit festival? You don’t want some kind of jingoistic jamboree?” The director said he was assured it would not be.

Some participants in Unboxed event are said to have insisted that Brexit was not mentioned in their contracts.

A spokesperson for Unboxed said: “There are absolutely no references to Brexit in our Full Commissioning Agreements with the 10 projects.”

Unboxed events, scheduled to run from March to October this year, included the ‘About Us’ lightshows and ‘Our Place in Space’ walking trails. An Unboxed spokesperson said they were “pleased with how the public are engaging”.

Back in March, MPs took criticised the framing of the project, which officials at the culture department billed as including “something for everyone” – despite being advised that it should not “be all things to all people”.

They were was also concerned that very few people knew that the event was happening or what it involves, with its purpose remaining “vague”.

The festival figures come as former Brexit minister David Frost revealed that he has held talks with Conservative party associations about standing to be an MP.

Lord Frost, who resigned from Boris Johnson’s government at the end of last year, admitted he was “ambivalent” about being given a place in the House of Lords.

“If you are going to be in politics where you actually have a finger on the buttons of power then you should really be elected,” he told The House.