Kemi Badenoch has admitted that Brexit isn’t working, saying the previous government “did not deliver” after the country voted to end free movement.

It comes as the Tories promised to offer a “new leader with a new approach” to tackle high levels of migration, warning: “The system is broken, and until we accept that all politicians are doomed to fail”.

“We ended free movement, but the system that replaced it is not working”, the Tory leader told a press conference in Westminster. “Under my leadership, we are learning from our mistakes”.

Pre-empting the publication of net migration figures on Thursday, Ms Badenoch said: “Tomorrow’s figures will likely show a reduction in net immigration and no doubt the new government will try to take credit for that reduction. But that change is due to the reforms that the Conservatives made during our final months in power”.

open image in gallery Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch speaking at the Confederation of British Industry conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking alongside immigration minister Chris Philp, Ms Badenoch pledged to introduce a hard cap on the number of arrivals in the UK, and a “zero tolerance policy” for illegal migration.

“Millions want to come here, but we as politicians have to do right be the citizens of this country before anyone else”, she said.

She also promised to review the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“We will review every policy, treaty and part of our legal framework, including the ECHR and the Human Rights Act. And in designing our detailed policies will put the following elements at the core - a strict numerical cap with visas only for those who will make a substantial and clear overall contribution”, she said.

The Tory leader called for a “reconsidered approach to citizenship”, saying a British passport should be a “privilege to be earned, not an automatic right”.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused Labour of being “reluctant to talk about immigration much at all”, claiming: “The truth is they don’t have the answers”.

Mr Philp said the Conservatives had taken “some steps” to reduce migration, adding: “It is also true that we need to go much further to take tougher measures, as Kemi set out a few minutes ago.

“And those tougher measures will include a hard cap on numbers and zero tolerance for illegal migration. So with a new leader, the Conservatives will develop a new approach.”

More to follow...