Boris Johnson news – live: Government to hold energy crisis talks as PM in US to meet Joe Biden
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet gas industry bosses on Monday amid concerns over rising energy prices, after wholesale costs spiked 70 per cent in August alone.
The minister, who has acknowledged that it is a “worrying time” for customers, held talks with the regulator Ofgem on Sunday, insisting the public would be protected by the government’s energy price caps.
Boris Johnson also sought to reassure the public by saying he had “no doubt that supply issues will be readily addressed”.
However, there are fears that more small energy suppliers could fold, after four firms went bust recently.
Meanwhile, the prime minister is in the US for talks with leaders of the Quad grouping, following its diplomatic fallout with France.
Emmanuel Macron’s government recalled its ambassadors in the US and Australia, after the latter reneged on a $40bn submarine deal with France to develop nuclear-powered submarines with British and American technology instead.
Mr Johnson, who will visit the White House on Tuesday, has played down tensions, describing the UK’s love of France as “ineradicable”.
Truss to meet Iranian foreign minister over detained UK nationals
The new foreign secretary Liz Truss will demand that Iran releases detained UK nationals - including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - during a meeting with her Iranian counterpart on Monday.
She will hold talks with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Ms Truss said: “I will be asking Iran to ensure the immediate and permanent release of all arbitrarily detained British nationals in Iran, and to begin working with us to mend our fractured relations.
“The UK, US and our international partners are fully committed to a nuclear deal, but every day that Iran continues to delay talks whilst escalating its own nuclear programme means there is less space for diplomacy.”
France cancels defence summit with UK in protest
France has cancelled a summit with British defence secretary Ben Wallace in protest at the Aukus submarine deal, reports have suggested.
The move comes in response to Australia’s decision to cancel a submarine deal with France in favour of the new Aukus security partnership with the US and Britain.
France cancels defence summit with UK in protest at Aukus submarine deal
French armed forces minister pulls out of meeting with defence secretary Ben Wallace
Supply chain issues could last months, PM admits
Boris Johnson has not ruled out the possibility that the energy crisis could last for months.
Its knock-on effects include a carbon dioxide shortage threatening meat production and the distribution of frozen food.
Although the prime minister, who is currently in the US to meet Joe Biden, said the crisis would be “temporary”, he was unwilling to give an assurance that it would not last for months.
Supply chain crisis could last months, admits Boris Johnson
Government will do ‘whatever it can’ to prevent failure of further energy companies
Kwarteng to hold emergency energy talks
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet energy industry leaders on Monday amid fears about rising gas prices.
This comes after wholesale costs rose by 70 per cent in August, exacerbating a situation that has worsened significantly since January.
The minister did not out appointing a “special administrator”, which is seen as a form of temporary nationalisation.
“Our priority is to protect consumers. If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the government,” Mr Kwarteng said.
“The objective is to continue supply to customers until the company can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers.”
