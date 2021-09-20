✕ Close Alok Sharma insists gas supplies are secure

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet gas industry bosses on Monday amid concerns over rising energy prices, after wholesale costs spiked 70 per cent in August alone.

The minister, who has acknowledged that it is a “worrying time” for customers, held talks with the regulator Ofgem on Sunday, insisting the public would be protected by the government’s energy price caps.

Boris Johnson also sought to reassure the public by saying he had “no doubt that supply issues will be readily addressed”.

However, there are fears that more small energy suppliers could fold, after four firms went bust recently.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is in the US for talks with leaders of the Quad grouping, following its diplomatic fallout with France.

Emmanuel Macron’s government recalled its ambassadors in the US and Australia, after the latter reneged on a $40bn submarine deal with France to develop nuclear-powered submarines with British and American technology instead.

Mr Johnson, who will visit the White House on Tuesday, has played down tensions, describing the UK’s love of France as “ineradicable”.