Liz Truss risks clash with EU with call to scrap ‘border controls and paperwork’ on Irish Sea trade

Liz Truss has called for “border controls and paperwork” to be scrapped on Irish Sea trade, risking a fresh clash with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked if the government’s aim is to remove all red tape – despite those checks being agreed by Boris Johnson in his Brexit deal – the trade secretary replied: “Yes.”

Answering listeners’ questions on LBC Radio, Ms Truss also rejected farmers’ pleas to step back from a tariff-free trade deal with Australis – insisting it was “the gateway” to a boom in sales across Asia.

She cast a cast-iron pledge about the current ban on hormone-injected beef, saying: “Hormone-injected beef will not be allowed into the – UK full stop.”

And she gave a guarded response to Dominic Cummings’ explosive weekend claim that “herd immunity” was the policy pursued to defeat Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic last year.

“Herd immunity was never the declared strategy,” Ms Truss said, at the “number of meetings” she attended.