Lord Frost promises to 'show Brexit was worth it' with 'the power of example' as shortages ravage UK economy

Chief negotiator says UK economy must ‘work better’ than EU’s to demonstrate why he was right

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 04 October 2021
(REUTERS)

Boris Johnson's Brexit minister has promised to "show Brexit was worth it" by making Britain's economy "work better" than the EU's.

Speaking at the Tory annual conference in Manchester as Brexit-related shortages ravaged the UK economy Lord Frost said: "The power of example is very strong."

Despite empty shelves, crops rotting the fields, a shortage of lorry drivers, and long queues at petrol stations, the minister was upbeat about Britain's prospects.

He had earlier in the day claimed in a speech that Britain was entering a "renaissance" thanks to its departure from the EU and the deal he negotiated – a claim apparently at odds with the economic reality outside.

But Lord Frost also said he wanted to change parts of the agreement which were causing even more acute shortages of goods and civil disorder in Northern Ireland.

He blamed remainers for the problems with the agreement he negotiated, telling the Tory faithful inside the secure zone at their Manchester gathering: "Of course we wanted to negotiate something better."

But speaking alongside former DUP leader Arlene Foster at a fringe meeting after the main event, he added: "I think the best thing we could do, actually, is to grow faster than the EU and reform quicker than the EU and show that things work better in the UK.

"That'll be more powerful than any number of committees and forums. The power of example is very strong, and that's the path ... that we've got to get on to, if we're going to show that Brexit was worth it."

Lord Frost has for months threatened to suspend the Northern Ireland portion of the deal he negotiated if the EU does not come to the negotiating table and reopen it.

But Brussels has repeatedly said no. Asked about Lord Frost's comments, spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday:

"You will not be surprised to hear that we do not comment on the sayings or the statements of our partners or any stakeholders, whatever nature they have and however lyrical or aggressive they may be. We are not going to depart from that position in these specific circumstances at all."

