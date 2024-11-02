Post-Brexit red tape puts classical music industry under threat, top soprano warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A top soprano has warned Britain risks losing its entire classical music industry due to post-Brexit red tape blocking UK artists from touring in the EU.

Labour’s election manifesto promised to “improve trade and investment relations with the EU… to help our touring artists”, after years of chaos since the UK crashed out of the bloc.

But Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of not moving fast enough as UK artists are still grappling with post-Brexit barriers to performing in the EU.

The prime minister is facing calls to urgently cut the red tape blocking travelling singers and bands from touring the continent, with campaigners attacking the government for not striking an agreement in its first 100 days.

Rachel Nicholls said artists are in a ‘hideous position’ since Brexit ( @raenicholls/X )

And, in a powerful intervention, English soprano Rachel Nicholls warned that “unless we are very careful, we are going to lose our entire classical music industry in this country”.

Ms Nicholls said British singers have been in a “hideous position” since Brexit and she has not had a single contract in Germany since freedom of movement ended. She told The Independent: “British singers are now out of the competition. We aren’t even asked to audition now. And that coupled with the contraction in our own jobs market is forcing singers out of the industry in droves.”

She added: “There are no jobs. It’s so, so sad, and unless we are very careful, we are going to lose our entire classical music industry in this country. And because there are no jobs we can apply for abroad, we are going to lose a whole generation of singers. The atmosphere is one of terrible, terrible sadness and fear.”

The end of EU free movement at the start of 2021 reintroduced costly bureaucracy and paperwork for UK musicians wanting to perform on the continent and vice versa.

Regulations include so-called “cabotage” rules that restrict UK lorries to just three stops while touring, as well as work permits and visas for some countries. Customs paperwork and “carnets” are also required to transport instruments and equipment – a formality last seen decades ago before the foundation of the bloc.

And the European Movement campaign group has said that, while the PM is trying to secure a deal with his counterparts in Brussels, “the lack of urgency is alarming”. European Movement chairman Mike Galsworthy added: “Every day, jobs are being lost, and one of this country’s most important cultural exports is hamstrung by the consequences of a hard Brexit. We need action now and this government should be taking its cue from the vital and vibrant industries of this country.”

Sir Keir Starmer has embarked on a reset of the UK’s post-Brexit relations with the EU ( AP )

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said: “Musicians at the start of their careers are especially hit by daft post-Brexit rules that the UK Government imposed on them. I hope that in any reset talks, their access to crucial markets will be a high priority for this Government.”

UK Music told The Independent that extra costs and post-Brexit red tape, along with burdensome rules on the transport of instruments, musical equipment and merchandise, means touring the EU was “simply not viable at the moment for many performers”.

Chief executive Tom Kiehl said: “Touring mainland Europe gives emerging bands the chance to hone their skills and grow their fanbase. The current situation threatens to further damage the talent pipeline on which the music industry relies.”

And Mr Kiehl promised to “keep pressing the government to take swift action”, warning that the lack of an agreement is “hurting exports of UK music and denying an army of fans seeing their favourite musicians and bands live”.

Brexit has had a significant impact on the earnings of UK artists who perform in the EU ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Brexit saw the earnings of UK musicians plummet, with a UK Music study finding that eight out of 10 who tour on the continent having lost out.

Post-Brexit red tape has also seen the number of UK acts booked for European festivals slashed.

A government spokesman said: “We have had early positive engagement with the EU as we work to reset the relationship and to strengthen cooperation. The manifesto recognises the important role of touring artists.”