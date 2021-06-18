Brexit news – live: Lib Dems claim historic by-election victory as UK asks for delay to ban on sausage exports
The Lib Dems have overturned a large Tory majority to score an historic win in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.
Sarah Green has become the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974.
Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said the result sent a “shockwave through British politics” by showing that the “Blue Wall” of Tory southern seats could be vulnerable.
Brexit minister David Frost has formally requested a three-month extension to temporary measures allowing sausages to cross the Irish Sea.
Restrictions on shipments of chilled meats are due to come into force when a grace period expires at the end of the month.
The UK has now formally requested an extension, allowing sausages, burgers and mince to continue being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until 30 September.
The European Commission said it would “assess” the request, which follows threats from the UK that it could unilaterally extend the deadline if Brussels did not back down.
Policing minister denies ‘blue wall’ at stake following by-election defeat
Policing minister Kit Malthouse denied the “blue wall” was now at stake following the Chesham and Amersham by-election result.
Asked if this was the case, he told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think so, we’re a one-nation party.
“We believe there is no red and blue, we believe there is one nation, and we’d like to win every seat we possibly can.
“I think the package that the prime minister is offering to the country as we come out of the pandemic will be attractive to people in Liverpool and Warrington and Darlington, as well as in Andover in my constituency.”
Boris Johnson warned ‘dozens of Conservative seats’ will fall
The Liberal Democrats have warned Boris Johnson they will snatch “dozens of Conservative seats” in the South if he keeps ignoring its voters, after the party’s stunning by-election win.
Ed Davey pointed to anger over top-down planning changes as a key reason for how a 16,000 majority in the true-blue Buckinghamshire constituency of Chesham and Amersham was overturned.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more on this below:
‘Complicated message’ after by-election defeat, says policing minister
Policing minister Kit Malthouse said there was a “complicated message” after the humiliating defeat for the Conservatives in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.
The Tory MP told Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will have to tease out what the issues are and not least because don’t forget just a few weeks previously we had some fantastic results in local government across that area.
“I’m an MP not very far away and we had a broadly clean sweep in county and borough elections in my part of the world, so I think there’s a complicated message there.”
By-election win part of ‘trend’ of ‘beating Conservatives’ in home counties, says Lib Dem leader
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said his party’s “record-breaking” by-election victory was part of a “trend” of it “beating the Conservatives” in home county areas.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “People feel that the Conservatives are out of touch, they’re not listening to places like this, they’re taking them for granted and that builds on what we heard during the local elections, when Liberal Democrats in Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey and Wiltshire, made gains off the Conservatives.
“This by-election, brilliant though it was, record-breaking though it was, was part of that trend where Liberal Democrats are beating the Conservatives in many of those home county areas.”
UK asks for delay to ban on sausage exports
The UK has sought a three-month extension to temporary measures allowing sausages to cross the Irish Sea.
Restrictions on shipments of chilled meats are due to come into force when a grace period expires at the end of the month.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock explains more in this article:
Lib Dems claim historic by-election victory
Boris Johnson’s Tories suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats scored a historic win in Chesham and Amersham.
Lib Dem Sarah Green is the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974.
My colleague Adam Withnall has more on this story below:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of political events in Westminster and beyond.
