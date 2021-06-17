Brexit news – live: Number of EU jobseekers in UK drops by third as ‘sausage war’ trade dispute intensifies
The number of EU jobseekers looking for work in the UK has dropped by a third since Brexit, a report has found, as the “sausage wars” row over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland looks set to intensify.
A study by employment website Indeed showed European citizens in the UK and searching for a job was down by 36 per cent compared with the 2019 average.
Searches for jobs in hospitality and the care sector were hardest hit with a 41 per cent reduction in EU jobseeker searches, the findings, reported by The Guardian, showed.
Meanwhile, the UK government was said to be considering unilaterally extending elements of the Brexit grace period in order to allow the movement of chilled meats such as sausages into Northern Ireland, if the EU does not agree to an extension.
The Belfast Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying that Brussels will this week be asked to extend the grace period, with London said to be set on pushing ahead with the measure even if the EU refuses.
UK ‘considers unilaterally extending NI trading grace period’ amid sausage wars
The UK government is reportedly considering unilaterally extending elements of the Brexit grace period in order to allow the movement of chilled meats such as sausages into Northern Ireland, if the EU does not agree to an extension.
Citing a senior government source, The Belfast Telegraph said ministers were intent on extending the grace period, which is due to end this month, even if the EU refuses.
SDLP Brexit spokesperson Matthew O’Toole told the paper: “Why is the UK constantly in the position of acting unilaterally when the EU has said repeatedly it will work on solutions on the basis of trust?
“Rather than apply itself to practical solutions … British ministers continue to thrive on pointless conflict with Brussels, indifferent to the instability it helps foster in Northern Ireland.”
Dramatic fall in EU jobseeker searches in UK post Brexit
The number of EU citizens searching for work in the UK has fallen by more than a third (36 per cent) since 2019 and by 45 per cent compared with 2016, according to figures from the Indeed jobseeking website.
Low paid job searches in sectors such as hospitality, care and retail were down 41 per cent in May this year compared to 2019, the study showed.
This fall comes despite the level of interest from non-EU workers having already bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
Jack Kennedy, UK economist at Indeed, said: “As the UK’s economy reopens and job postings rebound to pre-pandemic levels, two distinct pictures are emerging for employers looking to hire talent from abroad.
“On the one hand, employers offering higher salaries, particularly in sectors such as tech, science and engineering, may have no trouble replacing EU workers, as jobseekers from the rest of the world are showing a keen and increasing interest in those roles.
“But lower-paid roles are not receiving the same attention from foreign workers as they did only two years ago.
“It means domestic workers may be required to fill the gaps. However, with many sectors, including hospitality, already struggling to recruit all the staff they need, higher salaries may be required to attract UK workers to fill those roles.”
