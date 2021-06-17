✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

The number of EU jobseekers looking for work in the UK has dropped by a third since Brexit, a report has found, as the “sausage wars” row over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland looks set to intensify.

A study by employment website Indeed showed European citizens in the UK and searching for a job was down by 36 per cent compared with the 2019 average.

Searches for jobs in hospitality and the care sector were hardest hit with a 41 per cent reduction in EU jobseeker searches, the findings, reported by The Guardian, showed.

Meanwhile, the UK government was said to be considering unilaterally extending elements of the Brexit grace period in order to allow the movement of chilled meats such as sausages into Northern Ireland, if the EU does not agree to an extension.

The Belfast Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying that Brussels will this week be asked to extend the grace period, with London said to be set on pushing ahead with the measure even if the EU refuses.