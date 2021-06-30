Opponents of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been dealt a blow after the High Court threw out a bid for the Brexit deal to be declared unlawful.

Unionist leaders launched the legal challenge in protest at the agreement – signed by Boris Johnson and the EU – creating a trade border in the Irish Sea, disrupting supplies.

But a judge in the court in Belfast ruled that the EU Withdrawal Act overrides claims that the Protocol breaches the Acts of Union between Britain and Ireland.

The challenge was brought by leading Unionists including Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader and David Trimble, an architect of the Good Friday Agreement.

They argued that the Protocol breaches Article 6 of the Acts of Union which created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland in 1800, by leaving Northern Ireland inside the EU’s customs union.

It was also claimed that the agreement ran contrary to the Northern Ireland Act, the legislation which brought the 1998 Good Friday Agreement into law.

But a government lawyer had told the High Court that the Northern Ireland Protocol is an “orthodox application of Parliamentary sovereignty”.

The applicants were effectively “asking the court to ignore the will of Parliament expressed in primary legislation”, it was argued.

Furthermore, the government insisted that Northern Ireland remains within the UK’s custom territory – despite the trade checks introduced – which meant there is no breach of the Acts of Union.