An EU Commissioner has condemned a halt to Brexit port checks in Northern Ireland as a breach of international law.

Cross-channel relations were plunged back into the freezer, after the Democratic Unionist Party called a stop to food inspections in an apparent flouting of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK government has attempted to distance itself from the decision – raising eyebrows by existing it is a matter for the Stormont Executive.

But Mairead McGuinness, the EU Commissioner for financial stability, who is from Ireland, described the shelving of the checks as an absolute breach of international law.

A European Commission statement also “recalls the responsibility of the UK Government for the respect of the international obligations it has entered into”.

The decision, made unilaterally by Edwin Poots, Stormont’s agriculture minister – but condemned by other parties – was also attacked by the Tory chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee.

“I’m a Conservative. I believe in the Rule of Law and adhering to obligations we voluntarily entered,” Simon Hoare tweeted.

“There’s no ifs and buts on this. The reputation of the UK on these matters is important. Anyone who cares about the UK should feel the same.”

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium called for “a negotiated solution”, saying: “What business needs is stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability.”

It was unclear on Thursday morning whether port checks have stopped, following the order issued by Mr Poots, admit legal uncertainty over his move.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician said he had received legal advice, revealing: “The advice concluded that I can direct the checks to cease in the absence of Executive approval.”

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, claimed: “This is a decision that the minister in Northern Ireland has taken,” – denying it was a “stitch-up” between the government and the DUP.