Boris Johnson is said to be ready to turn into “King Kong” by unleashing a series of chest-thumping right-wing moves – including a “foolhardy charge” at the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish government and EU officials fear the wounded beast inside No 10 is willing to tear up parts of his own Brexit withdrawal agreement to keep his shrinking political base onside.

His foreign secretary Liz Truss is set to introduce its unilateral plan for a “dual regulatory regime”, giving ministers the power to let goods produced in Great Britain move into Northern Ireland (and vice versa) without checks.

Despite concerns from the EU (and the US) about the breaking of an international treaty, could the radical manoeuvre ease Mr Johnson’s political problems? Will a new crisis may keep Tory MPs in line? Or will a few wavering backbenchers feel it’s a crisis too far?

Northern Ireland remains in a state of impasse over the protocol issue. The DUP have not given any indication they will resume powersharing arrangements at Stormont simply because the government has introduced a bill in parliament. What would it take to make the unionists happy?

Meanwhile, Brexit opportunities ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg is still hunting for those longed-desired Brexit benefits. He is said to want to bring in “expiry dates” for up to 1,500 pieces of retained EU legislation as part of a bonfire of Brussels rules and regulations with his Brexit freedoms bill.

Legislative “freedoms” aside, the economic costs of Brexit are becoming clear. The Centre for European Reform has estimated that by the end of last year, Britain’s economy was 5.2 per cent (or £31bn) smaller than it would have been without Brexit and the Covid pandemic – with Brexit “largely to blame”.

Keir Starmer has promised to oppose the protocol bill, even vowing to repeal it if it becomes law and he ever gets into No 10. But is it time for politicians to start acknowledging the damaging impact of Brexit on the economy?

