Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brexit: Record low now think UK was right to leave EU

Brexit now considered a mistake by significant majority of the population as UK’s economic fortunes fade

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 17 November 2022 16:33
Comments
<p>Public support for leaving the EU is low (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)</p>

Public support for leaving the EU is low (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(PA Wire)

Just 32 per cent of British voters now think the UK was right to leave the EU, a new poll has found.

The figure from pollster YouGov is the lowest on record and the latest continuation of a trend stretching back to last year.

A full 56 per cent now explicitly think Britain was wrong to leave with the rest saying they don’t know.

The figure comes after “rejoin” took a record 14 point lead in a separate poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies last month, which asked how people would vote in another EU referendum.

Respected political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice said at the time of that survey’s release that the UK’s worsening economic conditions appeared to be driving increased scepticism about Brexit and that it could deepen further.

Recommended

Yesterday the governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said the UK’s economy was performing dramatically worse than the eurozone or US.

And MPs on the Treasury Select Committee were told Brexit had added six percentage points to food inflation in the UK specifically, against a global backdrop of rising prices.

This week Rishi Sunak also appeared to abandon hopes of signing a promised Brexit trade deal with US by the next election – a pledge made by his predecessor Boris Johnson.

And former environment secretary George Eustice told the Commons that the deal the UK had managed to sign was Australi was not actually very good. The deal is expected to shrink the UK’s farming sector according to the government’s own predictions.

But Mr Sunak has in recent weeks repeatedly refused to acknowledge damage done to trade and the economy by leaving the EU.

Speaking to reporters at the G20 summit in Bali he rejected an opportunity to do so – only saying that all countries had “idiosyncratic” factors.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The latest YouGov survey shows that one in five people who voted Leave, 19 per cent, now believes it was wrong to leave the EU, also the highest figure to date - though 70 per cent still say it was the right decision.

Nine in 10 remain voters say Britain was wrong to leave.

But despite the strong public opinion shift towards wanting to rejoin the EU, no major political party is actively campaigning to do so.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said again last month that there was no chance of his party taking Britain back into the EU.

Recommended

“It’s straight no from me. We’re not going back into the EU,” he told LBC radio, adding that he wanted to “make Brexit work”.

Even the Liberal Democrats, who in 2019 said they wanted to rejoin the EU without even putting it to a referendum, have only set out a tentative roadmap for rejoining the bloc’s economic single market.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in