Today, 23 June 2021, marks five years since the British public voted to leave the European Union, sparking perhaps the messiest divorce deal in history.

Since then we have witnessed a fisheries standoff, political uproar over the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, the signing of a trade deal with Australian – which promises to add just 0.02 per cent to the UK’s GDP – and, of course, the ongoing “sausage war”.

In newly published polls, conducted to commemorate this anniversary, it has been suggested that Remain would win a second Brexit referendum by a narrow margin if the vote were held today.

A Savanta ComRes survey found 51 per cent of respondents would now vote Remain, while 49 per cent would vote Leave, based on interviews conducted last week.

Compared to the results of the 2016 referendum, where 51.9 per cent of people voted to leave and 48.1 voted to remain, the nation appears to remain as divided as ever.

The polling also showed that very few people had shifted positions, with only 6 per cent of Remainers saying they would now vote Leave, and 7 per cent of Leavers claiming they would change their vote.

So, what would you do if you could vote again? Or indeed if you could vote for the first time?

