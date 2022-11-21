Brexit news: Sunak quashes talk of Swiss-style deal and insists current plan ‘delivering’
PM says he is ‘unequivocal’ about not returning to EU laws
Rishi Sunak says Brexit is in UK’s long-term interest
Rishi Sunak has rejected any move to rebuild damaged trade with the EU that would undermine the UK’s freedoms, insisting Brexit is “delivering” for the country.
Speaking to the CBI conference, the prime minister was asked how he would deliver on the chancellor’s claim that the “vast majority” of barriers – blamed for a 15 per cent plunge in trade – can be removed.
Jeremy Hunt’s comments have alarmed many Tories, despite the government rejecting suggestions that it will pursue a closer “Swiss-style” agreement with Brussels.
But Mr Sunak insisted: “Let me be unequivocal about this. Under my leadership, the UK will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws.”
Earlier the CBI set a collision course with the government after its director general, Tony Danker, urged politicians to end rows over Brexit and plug labour shortages with immigration.
No economic benefits from Brexit so far, David Davis admits
Brexit has failed to deliver any notable economic benefits, more than six years after the vote to leave the EU, David Davis has admitted.
The former Brexit secretary – a key figure in the push for withdrawal and the negotiations that followed – blamed the Covid pandemic for the absence of any gains from the upheaval.
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick has more:
Only 1 in 4 Britons ‘reassured’ by Autumn Budget
As MPs prepare to debate the Autumn Budget this week, a new poll shows that chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s statement has left Britons less than reassured Adam Forrest, our politics correspondent, reports.
Only 25 per cent said they felt reassured by the Budget.
Four in 10 (40 per cent) said the statement made them feel more concerned about Britain’s economy (23 per cent said they were neither reassured nor concerned).
The Ipsos survey also found that only 26 per cent are in favour of proposed cuts to public spending, with 45 per cent against.
The key causes of economic woes are seen as Covid (84 per cent), the state of the global economy (80 per cent), decisions made by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng (79 per cent) and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (78 per cent).
MPs condemn FA for ‘crumbling’ over OneLove armband U-turn
MPs have criticised both the FA and FIFA after England and Wales decided not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the threat of sporting sanctions.
Politicians and fans groups have also expressed “contempt” for FIFA after plans to wear the armbands were dropped under threat of yellow cards for captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Sunak: Innovation will ease pressure on labour shortages
Rishi Sunak said an increase in productivity through developments in robotics and automation could reduce some pressure on the labour market.
"If we can get that right with more robotics and automation, then we can drive up productivity," he said.
"It reduces some of the pressure on labour, creates good jobs for people.
"It’s something that we lag behind in - I think there was a study from the Robotics Federation, or whoever it was, a couple of years ago which showed that we under-index for the amount of automation and robotics, even when you control for the sectoral mix of our economy.
"So that, to me, is actually low-hanging fruit when we talk about how do we drive up growth, we’ve got an opportunity there to do it, and to do it relatively quickly, I hope."
Sunak: Tell us about ‘pinch points’ in attracting talent
Rishi Sunak has urged businesses to keep ministers informed on the "pinch points" holding the UK back when it comes to talent acquisition.
Asked what his message would be to firms attending his speech at the CBI annual conference, he said: "The first is to continue investing in R&D, because that’s something where we need to do a better job of.
"Ultimately, it’s you, it’s free enterprise, it’s the private sector that (drives) growth. And I think we need to do a better job of investing in R&D.
"The government’s going to do its bit but that’s not sufficient. We need all of you to keep investing in innovation and prioritising it in the way that we have.
"The second thing is around regulation ... we need your ideas. So, when it comes to the industries of the future, where you’re all working, you’re going to be far faster than someone sitting in Whitehall to see where the new barriers are or where the regulations aren’t keeping pace with what you’re trying to do.
"The third thing is on talent. I think when I talk to all of you the number one thing you all talk to me about is talent, is how do we get access to the skilled people we need? But what I need from you is the specific areas, the pinch points, that are holding our growth back."
Sunak: Conservatives are party of business
Rishi Sunak said the Conservatives are the party of business.
Asked if he could say this explicitly during a question-and-answer session at the CBI annual conference, he said: "Yes, unequivocally, unequivocally.
"It’s important that government creates the conditions for stability, for making sure that we tackle inflation.
"But that’s just the foundation. Now all of us collectively need to build on that foundation."
He said the government’s role is to "unlock all of the things that we want you to do and what you all want to do", adding: "Ultimately it’s business that creates the wealth, the jobs, that this country needs - it’s not Government that does that."
He went on: "I think you’ve seen from my track record as chancellor that I stood by all of you, I stood by business, because I knew how important it was to our country.
"I knew how important it was to (safeguard) people’s jobs and their livelihoods. That’s my track record as your chancellor, and you can rest assured that as your prime minister I will continue to build on that legacy and ensure that we make this country one of the most exciting, dynamic places for businesses small and large anywhere in the world. That’s my ambition."
Sunak: I’ll protect free at point of use NHS
Earlier Sunak said he would protect an NHS that is "free at the point of use".
"We also need to create a culture of innovation in our public services. I grew up in an NHS family - it’s in my blood.
"And as your prime minister, I will always protect an NHS free at the point of use."
He added: "We also need to radically innovate how we do things. That’s how we’ll really improve the quality and speed of care, and make the money we invest in the NHS go further.
"To do that, we’re opening community diagnostic centres to deliver millions more tests, checks and scans close to home, and without having to arrange multiple appointments.
“Our new elective surgical hubs will offer hundreds of thousands of patients quicker access to the most common procedures.
"But we need to go further still. We want to give patients genuine choice about where and when to access care. And those choices need to be informed by radical transparency about the performance of our healthcare system."
Sunak: No return to EU aligment
Sunak has insisted he would not allow any return to alignment with EU rules.
"Let me be unequivocal about this: Under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws," he told the CBI conference in Birmingham.
"I voted for Brexit, I believe in Brexit and I know that Brexit can deliver, and is already delivering, enormous benefits and opportunities for the country - migration being an immediate one where we have proper control of our borders and are able to have a conversation with the country about the type of migration that we want and need.
"We weren’t able to do that inside the European Union, at least now we are in control of it.
"When it comes to trade, it means that we can open up our country to the world’s fastest-growing markets. I’ve just got back from the G20 in Indonesia, we’re talking about signing CPTPP, where we’ve got some of the most exciting, fastest-growing economies in the world and we can become a part of that trading bloc, that’s a fantastic opportunity for the UK."
The UK could also have "regulatory regimes that are fit for the future that ensure that this country can be leaders in those industries that are going to create the jobs and the growth of the future".
Reb Merrick, our deputy politics editor, has the full story:
Sunak: We’ll create one of the world’s most attractive visa schemes
Rishi Sunak has said the UK would create "one of the world’s most attractive visa regimes for entrepreneurs and highly-skilled people" as he set out plans for artificial intelligence experts to come to the country,
The PM said: "We cannot allow the world’s top AI talent to be drawn to America or China.
"That’s why - building on the AI scholarships and masters conversion courses I instigated as Chancellor - we are launching a programme to identify and attract the world’s top 100 young talents on AI."
He said "part of the reason we ended the free movement of labour was to rebuild public consent in our immigration system".
"If we’re going to have a system that allows businesses to access the best and brightest from around the world, we need to do more to give the British people trust and confidence that the system works and is fair.
"That means tackling illegal migration."
Sunak: We’re committed to Brexit freedoms
Rishi Sunak said the UK is committed to using its "Brexit freedoms" to drive innovation.
The PM said he wants to lead a country with a "culture of innovation" that "permeates every aspect of what we do".
On how that can be achieved, he said: "First, we need to harness innovation to drive economic growth. Second, we need to embed innovation in our public services, especially our NHS. Third, we need to teach people the skills to become great innovators."
He said it is "private-sector innovations" that "really drive growth", adding: "You’d expect me to say that, I’m a Conservative, but it’s true.
"That’s why the autumn statement cut taxes to encourage larger companies to do more research and development. It’s why we want to allow businesses to claim R&D tax relief on pure maths and cloud computing.
"It’s why we’re absolutely committed to using our new Brexit freedoms to create the most pro-innovation regulatory environment in the world in sectors like life sciences, financial services, AI and data."
