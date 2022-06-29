Labour’s London mayor calls for return to EU single market

Sadiq Khan’s comments put him at odds with party leadership

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 29 June 2022 11:36
London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan has called for the party to push for a return to the EU single market, describing Brexit as “the biggest piece of self-inflicted harm ever done to a country”.

Mr Khan’s comments put him at odds with party leader Sir Kier Starmer, who has said he wants to “make Brexit work”, but is not advocating rejoining the single market, which the UK left in 2021.

It comes after frontbencher Anna McMorrin was reprimanded for telling a private meeting that she hoped the UK could re-enter the single market if Labour won office.

During a State of London debate on Tuesday, Mr Khan was asked whether Labour policy on the issue should change to supporting re-entry.

He replied: “I don’t speak for the national Labour Party, but I believe we should… spot on.”

The mayor, who campaigned for Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, added: “The biggest piece of self-inflicted harm ever done to a country - leaving the European Union.”

His comments are likely to be seized on by Conservatives eager to portray Labour and the Liberal Democrats as plotting secretly to reverse Brexit.

But a Labour spokesperson said: “Labour Party policy is clear. We need a strong collaborative relationship with EU partners but that does not involve membership of the customs union or the single market.”

