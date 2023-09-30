Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s government is in the “final stages” of talks to persuade DUP of the merits of the post-Brexit deal with the EU to ease trade barriers in Northern Ireland.

Crucial parts of the prime minister’s Windsor Framework agreement with Brussels comes into effect on Sunday – including the green and red lane system for the movement of goods between GB and NI.

Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has been trying to win over the unionist party – which has boycotted Northern Ireland’s institution over opposition to the Brexit protocol which dictates trade rules for the province.

The cabinet minister said he was in “the final stages of a period of constructive engagement with the DUP” – as he urged the unionist party to take the change to restore power-sharing with Sinn Fein at Stormont.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said the government was preparing a “comprehensive package of proposals” – but the Sunak government has made clear there will be no return to negotiations with the EU.

Writing in the News Letter on Saturday, Mr Heaton Harris said the government had engaged with the DUP “extensively” over the summer and that the party’s proposals had improved the green-lane system.

“We are also in the final stages of a period of constructive engagement with the DUP. We are pulling together a comprehensive package of proposals that we hope will address their concerns.”

“I have no doubt that it is their genuine desire to focus on concrete improvements and to create a situation that will enable the executive to be restored,” he added. “I firmly believe that restoration of the institutions is right for Northern Ireland and right for the future of the union.”

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA Wire)

He said Northern Ireland needed a devolved government restored to address NHS waiting lists, childcare, environmental pollution, pay for teachers, nurses and “hardworking public servants”.

He called on the DUP to take the chance “to move forward, to move on from Brexit and get Northern Ireland moving again”, adding: “Together we can make this work for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

The DUP says the deal struck by Mr Sunak in Windsor does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not accept a return to devolution until the government provides further assurances, by way of legislation.

Mr Sunak insisted on Thursday that the agreement of his Windsor Framework removed the major stumbling block to the return of the Stormont Assembly.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is under pressure to return to powersharing (PA Wire)

However, DUP hardliner Sammy Wilson said on Friday that the changes will only “confirm” a border in the Irish Sea – adding that his party would not return to the powersharing institutions at Stormont as it would be legally required to implement the framework.

On Thursday, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said patience had “run out” with the DUP blockade of the Assembly. She called on the UK and Irish governments to work together on a plan to restore the institutions.

“Everyone has been more than reasonable giving time and space to the DUP, but that patience has run out,” she said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said his government “stands ready to help in any way that we can” for the restoration of Northern Ireland’s institutions.

Mr Varadkar said: “We a huge amount of increase in trade going north and south. So I think, on the ground, we’re seeing business people and traders getting on with it and implementing the new arrangements and I think that’s a positive thing.”

One of the main parts of the Windsor Framework, the green/red lane system for the movement of goods, will become operational at Northern Ireland ports on Sunday.

Goods coming into the region which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the red lane, which includes customs declarations and some checks. Goods to be sold in Northern Ireland will use the green lane with minimal paperwork and no checks. Companies that use the green lane will be signed up to a trusted trader scheme.

Mr Heaton-Harris said Northern Ireland already enjoys the same VAT, alcohol duty and energy tax rules as the rest of the UK under the Windsor Framework, which it did not under the protocol.

The Northern Ireland secretary added that concerns over the supply of human medicines have been addressed. “From this Sunday further changes roll out – meaning that previously banned goods like sausages and seed potatoes will be able to move again to Northern Ireland.

He added: “The steak bake or infamous sausage roll will never again need to be accompanied by a signed certificate from a vet to move into NI from GB, removing a major irritant with the old arrangements.”

But Mr Heaton-Harris noted that consumers may notice some changes in their local shop. Consumers in Northern Ireland and parts of the UK will see “not for EU” labels and other information in stores on some products, to prevent these from being sold in Ireland.