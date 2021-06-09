Brexit talks end with no breakthrough

Talks designed to end the conflict between the UK and the EU over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal have ended without a breakthrough, Lord Frost has said.

The Brexit minister said he had had a "frank and honest discussion" with his European counterpart, but that there had been no overall agreement.

Lord Frost had been holding talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in London.

Before the negotiations began, the UK warned that time was running out to reach a deal on the controversial Northern Irish protocol, which local politicians have claimed is jeopardising peace in the province.

For his part Mr Sefcovic said Brussels would act "firmly and resolutely" if the UK unilaterally decided to delay checks intended to ensure there was no return to a hard border with the Republic.

The deal is deeply unpopular with many unionists in Northern Ireland, who believe it has created a border within the UK instead.

The forthcoming end of the “grace period” for trade in products including mince has let to suggestions of a “sausage war” between the UK and the EU.

After three-and-a-half hours of talks, Lord Frost said that while there had been "no breakthroughs" both sides had agreed to continue discussions.

"The problem we’ve got is the protocol is being implemented in a way which is causing disruption in Northern Ireland and we had some pretty frank and honest discussions about that situation today," he said.

"There weren’t any breakthroughs. There aren’t any breakdowns either and we’re going to carry on talking.

"What we really now need to do is very urgently find some solutions which support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, support the peace process in Northern Ireland and allow things to return to normal."