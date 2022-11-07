Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government cancels Brexit trade yacht plan ‘with immediate effect’

Defence secretary says competition has been ‘terminated’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 07 November 2022 15:47
Comments

The government has cancelled its plans to build a Brexit trade yacht with "immediate effect", the defence secretary has announced.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday Ben Wallace said the competition to construct a national flagship had been "terminated".

Mr Wallace told MPs the decision had been made so shipbuilders could instead focus on building a new vessel to defend undersea cables from attack.

In May last year Boris Johnson announced a competition to build the ill-fated trade yacht, promising that the vessel would reflect "the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation".

The prime minister said the project – campaigned for by Tory-supporting newspapers – would send "clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage".

Recommended

The boat was intended to be a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, but was never officially referred to as a Royal Yacht as it did not receive the endorsement of the palace. It was reportedly set to cost as much as £200 million.

Mr Wallace told MPs the that he wanted to “accelerate the procurement of the multi-role ocean surveillance ship” or “MRos” – and linked the cancellation of the yacht to this objective.

He said that in light of the invasion of Ukraine it was “right that we prioritise delivering capabilities which safeguard our national infrastructure”.

“I'm clear that to effectively address the current and future threats we will now invest in MRos ships that protect sensitive defence infrastructure and civil infrastructure to improve our ability to detect threats to the seabed and cables,” he said.

“I have also therefore directed the termination of the National Flagship Competition with immediate effect, to bring forward the first MRos ship in its place. And I shall make further announcements on our continued naval investment in the coming weeks.”

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in