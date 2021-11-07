UK’s Brexit losses more than 178 times bigger than trade deal gains

All of Boris Johnson’s new post-Brexit trade deals put together will have an economic benefit of just £3 to £7 per person over the next 15 years, according to the government’s own figures.

The tiny economic boost – amounting to just 0.01 to 0.02 per cent of GDP, and less than 50p per person a year – is dwarfed by the economic hit from leaving the EU, which the government estimates at 4 per cent of GDP over the same period.

According to analysis commissioned by The Independent from top academics at the University of Sussex UK Trade Policy Observatory, the much-trumpeted FTAs “barely scratch the surface of the UK’s challenge to make up the GDP lost by leaving the EU”.

Boris Johnson has boasted of the deals creating a “new dawn” and representing “global Britain at its best” – but just two of the dozens announced since the UK left the EU are expected to have any measurable economic impact at all.

Official estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility point to a Brexit loss of over £1,250 per person over the coming years – over 178 times the most optimistic prediction for the benefits from the trade deals.

The analysis notes that the vast majority of FTAs announced by the government – such as those with South Korea, Singapore, or Vietnam – are simply attempts to replace treaties that those countries have with the EU, which Britain previously enjoyed as a member.

“They add nothing to UK trade, and, because they are not perfect replicas, actually harm it very slightly,“ wrote top trade economist Professor L. Alan Winters, who conducted the analysis with Guillermo Larbalestier, the centre’s research officer.

Labour seized on the findings and said the government had “gambled” on Britain’s prosperity and lost. The opposition called for Boris Johnson’s barebones Brexit trade deal with the EU to be improved so that the UK would “stop the haemorrhaging of our trade with Europe”.

A source at the Department for International Trade claimed the analysis was based on “old, static” figures – though most of the data was released just last summer as part of the government’s strategic case for the agreements.

“Our Global Trade Outlook – published in September - shows the centre of gravity on global trade is moving away from Europe and towards fast-growing markets in Asia-Pacific,” a spokesperson for the Department for International Trade said of the findings.

“Our strategy is latching the UK economy to these markets of tomorrow, and seizing the huge economic opportunities as an agile, independent trading nation.”

But according the analysis prepared for The Independent, even a new agreement with Japan, which the UK government has presented as a significant win that goes beyond what was agreed with the EU, is “modelled extremely closely on the EU-Japan agreement, with a few small differences”.

In that case, the benefits of a minor extension on digital trade are expected to be overshadowed by a technical change to customs rules, which will put some UK exporters at a disadvantage compared to their EU counterparts.

Taking the EU’s own deal with Japan into account, the academics wrote: “Relative to having no agreement, the government estimated that [the Japan agreement] would raise UK GDP by £1.5bn (0.07 per cent, or £22 per head), but relative to what the UK would have had without Brexit the gains will be negligible or negative”.

Only in the case of the deals in principle with Australia and New Zealand is there expected to be any new economic benefit – but these countries represent such a small part of UK trade that they have little effect. The analysis also notes that the agreements have not yet been signed or ratified and are so far just “agreements in principle”.

The DIT source added that the government wanted another “wave of ambitious trade deals with major economies like India, Canada, Mexico and the Gulf” – though these are yet to materialise. The government has in recent months stopped claiming it is close to a trade deal with the US – previously the biggest prize – after Donald Trump’s election loss dashed any hope of it happening soon.

But the UK Trade Policy Observatory academics dismissed the idea that trade agreements could ever conceivably counteract the economic damage of Brexit.

“Non-EU partners account for about half of UK total trade and so, to counteract the OBR’s 4 per cent loss from Brexit, would require agreements with each and every one of them to induce trade changes that create a 4 per cent increment to UK GDP. That is nowhere in sight in the numbers in the table,” they wrote.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 6 November 2021 People look on at a pile of burnt motorbikes in the aftermath of a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 November 2021 A car floats down a street after flash floods in Otes near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Reuters World news in pictures 4 November 2021 A squirrel reaches out to a common myna in Chandigarh, India Anuj Jain / SWNS World news in pictures 3 November 2021 A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal AP World news in pictures 2 November 2021 A dancer adjusts a face shield during a performance to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the nearly empty tourist spot of Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand EPA World news in pictures 1 November 2021 Abortion supporters and protestors gather outside the US Supreme Court as the high court hears arguments in two challenges to a Texas law that bans most abortions in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 31 October 2021 A man dressed in a Halloween costume poses in the Shibuya district area of Tokyo AP World news in pictures 30 October 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome AP World news in pictures 29 October 2021 Wreckage of cars are seen at a dealership burned down by protesters during the July unrest in Manzini, AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 October 2021 Sudanese protesters living in Lebanon carry placards and shout slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Sudanese people in front of the Sudanese embassy in Beirut EPA World news in pictures 27 October 2021 Workers operate a bulldozer off Gaza City beach to set up stilts in the Mediterranean sea to build a coffee shop Reuters World news in pictures 26 October 2021 Sudanese youths flash victory signs by a roadblock made of buring tyres in the capital Khartoum as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 October 2021 An honour guard soldier wearing a protective mask stands at attention, as seen through the eternal flame, at the Unknown Soldier Memorial, during the Romanian Army Day celebration, in Bucharest, Romania EPA World news in pictures 24 October 2021 A runner warms up ahead of the annual Hong Kong Marathon AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 October 2021 Participant Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 at Pullman City Western Theme Park in Eging am See, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 22 October 2021 People gather in a mosque in the capital Tehran to perform the Friday prayers, for the first time after authorities eased some restrictions put in place for over a year in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 October 2021 A woman disguised as Catrina is pictured next to decorations with Cempazuchitl -Mexican Marigold (Tagetes erecta)- set along the Paseo de la Reforma avenue within preparations for the Day of the Dead celebration, in Mexico City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 October 2021 A worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises seats inside a movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India Reuters World news in pictures 19 October 2021 Flame handover ceremony in Athens for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Panathenaic Stadium, Athens. Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess lights the torch with the flame during the ceremony Reuters World news in pictures 18 October 2021 A 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land has been found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel Reuters World news in pictures 17 October 2021 People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel AP World news in pictures 16 October 2021 Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel on their final official meeting in Istanbul Turkish Presidential Press/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 October 2021 Hot air balloons fly over a forest at sunrise in the area of Saint-Emilion, southern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 October 2021 A man walks past a sculpture of a giant potato in the village of Xylofagou, which is renowned for its potato production, in southeastern Cyprus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 October 2021 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 October 2021 French firefighters protect a painting during a fire drill inside Saint-Andre cathedral AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 October 2021 A rider competes during the Rally of Morocco 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 October 2021 An Indian family rides on a motorcycle as they protect themselves with an umbrella during heavy rain, in Chennai, India EPA World news in pictures 9 October 2021 Afghan children who were displaced from other parts of the country live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, EPA World news in pictures 8 October 2021 Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong AFP via Getty World news in pictures 7 October 2021 Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions sing and dance at the National stayaway protest at the Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg to protest the economic policies, wages, as well as high unemployment rates in the country AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 October 2021 Members of a Chinese opera troupe wearing protective masks prepare before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 5 October 2021 A woman holds a banner reading "Social" as people take part in a demonstration called by French unions as part of a nation-wide day for better working conditions AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 October 2021 A boy wears a float as he swims in floodwaters in a neighbourhood in Ayutthaya, after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 31 provinces across Thailand AFP via Getty World news in pictures 3 October 2021 Firefighters work in a building that was crashed into by a small private plane in the San Donato Milanese district of Milan EPA World news in pictures 2 October 2021 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the media after Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent, in Pasay City, Metro Manila Reuters World news in pictures 1 October 2021 A Palestinian protester smashes an Israeli drone that reportedly fell because of a technical failure, during a demonstration against settlements in the West Bank village of Beita AFP via Getty World news in pictures 30 September 2021 The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. AP World news in pictures 29 September 2021 Pope Francis meets a group of seminarians during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican AP World news in pictures 28 September 2021 People camp overnight to receive a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government run district hospital at midnight in Siliguri AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 27 September 2021 People ride a motorcycle past burning tires during protests against the deteriorating economic situation and the devaluation of the local currency, in Taiz, Yemen Reuters World news in pictures 26 September 2021 Absentee ballots for the German general election are counted at the Frankfurt Messe hall Frankfurt am Main EPA World news in pictures 25 September 2021 Thai anti-government protesters have their eyes flushed out after being teargassed by police during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images World news in pictures 24 September 2021 German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany AP World news in pictures 23 September 2021 Workers sing and dance as a South African Airways airplane prepares to take off after a year-long hiatus triggered by the national airline running out of funds, at O R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg Reuters World news in pictures 22 September 2021 Seized rhino horns burn on a furnace in an anti-poaching drive to mark World Rhino Day near the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 September 2021 The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany AP World news in pictures 20 September 2021 A house burns due to lava from the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma Reuters World news in pictures 19 September 2021 Smoke and magma rise to the sky from the volcanic eruption in El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands EPA World news in pictures 18 September 2021 The fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, is pictured on the Champs Elysees avenue in Pari Reuters

“The sad answer is that the government is happy to accept, on our behalf, the economic losses from Brexit in return for political benefits (sovereignty), and trade agreements with other countries are merely making the best of a bad job from an economic perspective.”

Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry told The Independent: “The government’s great economic gamble has been that we could make up for the losses created by their botched Brexit deal by increasing our trade with the rest of the world.

“But what this analysis shows is that – even according to the government’s own figures – that gamble was always doomed to fail.

“It is time for a change of course. The government cannot continue ploughing on with a policy that isn’t working; we need action instead to stop the haemorrhaging of our trade with Europe, and fix the holes in the Brexit deal.”