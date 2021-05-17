UK warns EU of ‘turbulence’ in Northern Ireland unless Protocol crisis solved by July

The post-Brexit trading crisis in Northern Ireland must be solved before the “turbulence” of Protestant celebrations in July, David Frost has warned the EU.

Boris Johnson’s negotiator denied that July 12 – the date of the largest parade – is “a formal time limit or deadline” for talks on changes to the Protocol to succeed.

But he said: “We all know that late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent and some days are significant in that. We have to take that reality into account.

“We have a responsibility to try and avoid further deterioration and difficulties in the situation – and that obviously is a possibility as we go into the spring and summer.”

The comments come after the UK has repeatedly said it is ready to invoke Article 16 – giving it the freedom to act unilaterally if the Protocol is causing “economic difficulties” – if necessary.

Lord Frost said no decision had been taken yet and urged the EU to respond constructively if “measures of any kind” are taken.

Every 12 July, members of the Orange Order carry banners and flags in parades across Northern Ireland, accompanied by marching bands, in a potential flashpoint with Republican communities.

This year’s celebrations will come after the Democratic Unionist Party elected a hardline new leader demanding the scrapping of the Protocol and border checks on trade with Great Britain.

At the weekend, Lord Frost attacked the EU for intransigence and suggested the arrangements – an international treaty agreed by the UK –would not be “sustainable for long”.